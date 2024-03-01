Advertisement

Keion Brooks Jr. drops 32 points as Washington defeats UCLA in Seattle

Pac-12 Network

Keion Brooks Jr. scored a game-high 32 to lift Washington men's basketball past UCLA by a final score of 94-77 on Thursday, Feb. 29 in Seattle. Brooks Jr. knocked down 6-of-7 three-pointers to go along with 8-of-14 shooting from the field and 10-of-13 from the free throw line against the Bruins.