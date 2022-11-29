Keion Brooks' 20 points lead Washington to 18th straight win over Seattle U
Keion Brooks scored 20 points as Washington men's basketball surged in the second half to beat Seattle U, 77-66. It is the Huskies' 18th straight win over the Redhawks.
Donte Whitner stated that the Miami Dolphins' explosive offense better come prepared for the 49ers' defense on Sunday.
Collins is going to get fined or suspended for this.
Purdue, thanks to a huge week from Zach Edey, jumped 19 spots into the top-5 this week.
What will the latest AP Top 25 college basketball poll possibly be on November 28th? We make our best guess prediction before the real poll comes out on Monday morning
Steve Kerr spoke about James Wiseman's development prior to the Warriors' game against the Timberwolves on Sunday.
The second round of group stage games concludes on Monday as Groups G and H take to the field again.
Paolo Banchero faced Kevin Durant and the Nets for the first time on Monday in Brooklyn.
Warriors general manager Bob Myers isn't a fan of players channeling Kobe Bryant's famous "Mamba Mentality."
Boston Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla shares what he told Blake Griffin after the veteran put up nine points, including a monster alley-oop dunk, against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night.
A wild penultimate weekend of the college football season saw major changes to this week's bowl projections, including two new teams joining playoff.
The Cameroon striker lobbed Serbia goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic but seemed to think he was offside - yet the goal was given
The Warriors' run is more than Klay Thompson finding his shot (although that's part of it).
Kristaps Porzings caught fire early and could not be stopped in a Wizards win over Minnesota.
Seahawks linebacker Darrell Taylor committed one of the weirdest penalties you’ll ever see in an NFL game on Sunday — except that it wasn’t a penalty, because the officials didn’t see it. It happened on the Raiders’ first offensive play, an interception thrown by Derek Carr to Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs. The video of the [more]
Here's where the San Francisco 49ers sit in the NFL Power Rankings after beating the New Orleans Saints in Week 12.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) Matt Rhule said he had plenty of options after he got fired by the Carolina Panthers. Nebraska introduced Rhule as its coach on Monday, exactly seven weeks after the Panthers fired him five games into his third season. ''I am here because this is the right fit, it's the right time,'' Rhule said.
Alabama football is most likely headed to a New Year's SIx bowl game, but which one is still unknown. More will be learned after Tuesday's CFP rankings
Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell returned home with his family following last weekend's victory at Indiana. As the Boilermakers began preparing for their first Big Ten championship game, their starting quarterback and uncontested leader remained in Illinois with his family as they mourned the recent death of O'Connell's oldest brother, Sean. ''He played his heart out for his teammates and gave us a great effort,'' coach Jeff Brohm said Monday, describing O'Connell's performance two days earlier.
Klay Thompson had a hilarious answer when asked if he was willing to get a technical like Steph Curry and Draymond Green.
Michigan football quarterback Cade McNamara has entered the transfer portal, the Free Press has confirmed.