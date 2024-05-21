KEH Camera becomes the official provider of camera gear for Atlanta Falcons in sustainability move

Resellers of professional, collectable and everyday camera equipment since 1979, KEH Camera have announced today that they will become the Preferred Partner of Camera Gear for the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons.

According to a press release the “partnership aligns on both companies’ circularity and sustainability passion.”

The American Football team plan on utilizing KEH’s trade-in program which allows the organization to responsibly replace current cameras and other digital equipment with new professional kit.

"We're proud to partner with the Falcons to help the team acquire the right cameras and equipment to capture those in-game moments,” said Noah Treshnell, CEO of KEH.

“Having best-in-class cameras ultimately gives the Falcons’ photo and video crew the tools they want and need to create the digital content that, as fans of the NFL, we love to see. Providing the Falcons with the best gear at the best price showcases KEH’s extensive reach and capabilities in serving the full spectrum of photographers and creatives. With the Falcons’ trade-in, it's cool to think that other photographers could be using the same gear that captured highlight-reel-worthy moments from previous seasons."

Sustainability

For the last 45 years KEH have been promoting their mission for a circular camera economy, reducing electronic waste by offering trading, reselling and repair options on a huge range of camera gear.

KEH have been around for a long time, but sustainable shopping is showing a continuous growth in popularity, predominantly among young people.

The Sustainable Global Growth and Shopper Expectations report from December 2023 by ESW found that 94% of Gen Z consumers say they take sustainability into consideration when shopping, with Millennials right behind them at 93%.

Additionally, out of the 16,000 shoppers residing in 16 different countries surveyed, 71% say they are more willing to purchase a product if it has a positive environmental impact.

Known as ‘e-waste’, or electronic waste, the term encompasses anything that is discarded that’s either still working, or has a battery or something you can plug into an outlet.

E-waste is the fastest-growing solid waste stream in the world, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

In 2019, an estimated 53.6 million tonnes of e-waste were produced globally, but only 17.4 percent of it was documented as formally collected and recycled.

E-waste streams have become a valuable source of income for some individuals and communities. However, those living in low and middle-income countries, especially children and pregnant women are particularly vulnerable to the potentially hazardous materials, including dioxins, lead, and mercury.

