Keeton, Lusk power Titans to league shutout over Fishermen

Apr. 24—BOX SCORE

At Ilwaco

Game 1 (League)

TITANS 6, FISHERMEN 0

PWV 011 004 0 — 6

Ilwaco 000 000 0 — 0

PWV Pitching — Keeton (W) 7 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 8 SO. Highlights — Lusk 1-2, HR, 3 RBI, R, 2 BB, SB; Smaciarz 1-4, 2B, RBI, R; King 1-4, 2 R, BB

Game 2 (Non-League)

FISHERMEN 2, TITANS 0

PWV 000 000 0 — 0

Ilwaco 200 000 X — 2

PWV Pitching — Smaciarz (L) 6 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO. Highlights — Jarvis 1-3, 2B

Fueled by a complete game shutout Connor Keeton and enough offense at the plate, Pe Ell/Willapa Valley snared a vital 6-0 P2BL victory over Ilwaco on Wednesday night on the road.

It puts the Titans (14-4, 5-1 P2BL) up a game in the win column over Ilwaco in the standings. The Fishermen play one more league game against unbeaten Forks. If Ilwaco loses, it would put PWV as the No. 2 seed for the league in the District 4 tournament and host the first two rounds next weekend.

Keeton allowed just three hits on the mound and paired that with eight strikeouts. The Titans gave their starter early run support with an RBI groundout from Max Jarvis in the second inning and a run-scoring fielder's choice in the third.

PWV loaded the bases in the sixth and after a run scored on a fielder's choice, Lucas Lusk lifted a three-run home run to cap the frame and break the game open. Lusk also added two walks and two stolen bases to his stat sheet.

The second game was a non-league matchup and Ilwaco picked up a 2-0 win, all runs coming in the first inning. Jarvis roped a double as the lone hit for the Titans, who wrap up the non-league slate next week when they face Onalaska.