Phoblographer

As someone who travels a lot, it's important I'm as light as possible when moving from one destination to another. Over the years, I've aimed to get my gear down to a minimum, and right now, I have one camera body and one prime lens. But being a person who loves photography and the gear used to make it, I find myself craving more. With that, below is the current gear I find myself lusting after and wanting to buy.