Associated Press

The about-face of the Kansas City Chiefs from their 3-4 start to their seven-game winning streak can be traced to the abrupt turnaround of their defense, and that in turn can be traced to the arrival of defensive end Melvin Ingram. It was Ingram who correctly called the pre-game coin flip against his former team Thursday night, then did the same trick at the beginning of overtime. The Chiefs (10-4) are now a half-game ahead of New England and Tennessee, both of whom play this weekend, for the best record in the AFC.