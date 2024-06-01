Keeping track of Greater Cincinnati's 2024 state track and field champions

Let's keep track of Greater Cincinnati's 2024 track and field champions.

Cincinnati athletes are well represented in the Ohio High School Athletic Association 2024 state track and field meet, which runs May 30 to June 1 at Welcome Stadium in Dayton. Kentucky track and field athletes already had a dominant day in Class 1A Thursday ahead of the Class 2A meet on Friday and 3A on Saturday.

Here's a list of athletes who have earned a state championship in 2024. The Enquirer will update this list.

Wyoming's Penelope Webb has won a Division II state championship at high jump in 2024.

Division I

Lakota West boys 4x100

Kenyon Norman, Amare Minor, Rece Mason and Joel Nimoh won the state championship in a time of 41.67.

Princeton girls' 4x100 and 4x200

Mackenzie Givens, Bella Williams, Erinae Coleman and Ziyah Walton claimed the 4x100-meter and 4x200-meter state championships in 46.64 and 1:38.76.

Princeton's Ziyah Walton, right, hugs Mackenzie Givens following the Vikings' victory in the 4x200 relay during the Division I state championships at Welcome Stadium in Dayton on Saturday, June 1, 2024.

Claire Iciafano, Turpin

She won the Division I pole vault championship with a height of 12 feet, 4 inches.

Calvin Kilgallon, Lebanon

The senior won the 800-meter championship with a time of 1:51.23.

Division II

Penelope Webb, Wyoming

The junior took first place in the Division II high jump event Friday with a height of 5 feet, 7 inches, an inch higher than the next competitor, Christian Thompson of Fairfield Union.

Also in DII field events, Samantha Ringhand of New Richmond just missed a state title by finishing second in the pole vault with a vault of 11 feet, 8 inches. The winner from John Glenn High School had a 12-foot vault.

Grant Harrison, New Richmond

The Division II state record holder won the DII boys pole vault state championship with a height of 16 feet, 6 inches, besting the second-place vaulter by 4 inches. He recently set the DII record at 17 feet. The overall state record is 17 feet, 3 inches.

Kentucky

Class 3A

Viktoriya Emelianova, Ryle

A broken foot in April didn't stop Emelianova from repeating as the Class 3A state shotput championship. The Sycamore transfer took first-place honors Saturday with a mark of 40 feet, 2.50 inches.

This comes after Emelianova won the 185-pound state wrestling championship and indoor shotput championship earlier this year.

Ari Carter, Dixie Heights

After finishing in sixth place in the regional tournament last year in the discus as an eighth-grader, Carter delivered on the state stage Saturday in Lexington. The freshman took home a state title in the discus with a mark of 122 feet.

Alexis Howard, Simon Kenton

The sophomore won the long jump championship at 18 feet, which she accomplished on the fourth of her six attempts. She also took second place in the triple jump and sixth in the 100-meter dash.

Class 2A

In the Covington Catholic's first year since reclassifying from Class 3A to 2A, Colonels won their second track and field team championship in school history. Here are the individual titles:

The Covington Catholic Colonels celebrate their 2024 KHSAA Class 2A boys track and field team state title.

Covington Catholic boys 4x200

Covington Catholic's Jake Heitker, Garrett Gallagher, Jackson Schmid and Ethan Long won the state championship.

Covington Catholic boys 4x400

Covington Catholic's Jake Heitker, Jackson Schmid, Luke Meagher and Ethan Long won the state championship.

Class 1A

Beechwood became the first Northern Kentucky school since St. Henry in 2012 to sweep the boys and girls team titles. Here are the individual titles:

The Beechwood Tigers became the third school from Northern Kentucky to win both Class 1A track and field team titles, joining Bishop Brossart in 2002, and St. Henry in 1996 and 2012.

Beechwood girls 4x800

Charli Gerrein, Lily Parke, Annie Harris and Catie Hazzard won the 4x800 state championship in 9:49.02.

Bishop Brossart boys 4x800

Nick Heck, Griffin Hill, Brennen Callahan and Ryan Clines opened the state championships with a bang, setting a new Class 1A state record of 8:07.53.

Luke Erdman, Beechwood

He won the 100-meter and 200-meter dash with a time of 10.77, his personal best, and 22.02 respectively.

Lily Parke, Beechwood

The sophomore won the girls 800- and 1,600-meter championship races in 2:18.80 and 5:05.00 respectively.

Beechwood boys 4x100

Brody Aylor, Nathan Pabst, James Cusick, Luke Erdman won the championship in a time of 43.28.

Maryah Counts, Beechwood

She won the 400-meter state championship in 57.48.

Nathan Ruth, Bishop Brossart

The senior won the 800-meter run in a time of 1:56.88.

Beechwood girls 4x400

Maddy Brauch, Maryah Counts, Ruby Fries, Lana Holt won the state championship in a time of 4:05.97.

Ava Walters, Bishop Brossart

The sophomore won the girls shot put championship in a length of 34-06.25.

Anna Guard, St. Henry

The senior won the girls discuss with a throw of 132.07.00, almost 17 inches more than the next athlete.

Josh Brockman, St. Henry

The senior won the boys pole vault championship with a height of 12-06.00.

