Keeping up with the rest of the SEC in Week 9

Another week of SEC football has flown by, and other than one outlier, there weren’t any upsets in the conference.

The lone upset came in Columbia, South Carolina, as Missouri beat the Gamecocks 23-10. After the game, Missouri defensive back Ennis Rakestraw Jr. made the statement that “We showed we’re the real Columbia.”

The annual Georgia vs. Florida matchup went down in Jacksonville, Florida, and the Gators cut the lead to 28-20 at one point, but after that Georgia ran away with it.

Tennessee had a high-profile matchup against Will Levis, and Kentucky and Hendon Hooker and the Vols destroyed the Wildcats. Nov. 5th will be a fun day as Tennessee plays Georgia and Alabama travels to LSU.

Here’s how the league teams fared on Saturday.

Arkansas 41, Auburn 27

© Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

They are who we thought they were, Auburn that is. The Tigers are NOT a good football team. Since October 30, 2021, Auburn is 1-9 vs Power Five teams and a Bo Nix fumble away from 0-10. KJ Jefferson and Raheim Sanders were unstoppable for the Razorbacks as they ran the Tigers out of their own stadium.

No. 1 Georgia 42, Florida 20

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union

I have said it before and I will say it again, [autotag]Brock Bowers[/autotag] is the best player in college football. Bowers had five receptions for 154 yards and a touchdown to help lift the ‘Dawgs to a big win against the Gators in Jacksonville. The Gators cut the lead to 28-20 in the third quarter but that is as close as they could get as Georgia pulled away after that.

Missouri 23, No. 25 South Carolina 10

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Would the real Columbia please stand up? Dominic Lovett and Brady Cook legitimately cooked South Carolina. Cook finished the game 17-for-26 with 224 yards and Lovett had 10 receptions for 148 yards and the Mizzou defense came up big when it mattered. Missouri has been a play or two away all year from winning a bunch of games. They finally put it all together on Saturday.

No. 3 Tennessee 44, No. 19 Kentucky 6

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Two things about this game, first, the all-black uniforms the Vols wore were 10/10. Please wear them again. Second, how do teams keep leaving Jalin Hyatt wide open? Hyatt had five receptions for 138 yards and two touchdowns and Hendon Hooker went 19 for 25 for 245 yards and three touchdowns as the Vols destroyed Kentucky.

No. 15 Ole Miss 31, Texas A&M 28

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The “clown” gets the last laugh. Before the 2022 season began, Jimbo Fisher made a statement calling Lane Kiffin and Nick Saban “clowns,” and Kiffin took that personally. Kiffin and the Rebels got the better of Fisher’s team in College Station as Quinshon Judkins had 34 carries for 205 yards and a touchdown to lead Ole Miss to the big win. The freshman from Pike Road, Alabama, is a phenomenal athlete, and he’s fun to watch.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire