Keeping up with the rest of the SEC in Week 6

Another wacky day of SEC football went down on Saturday as the Tennessee Volunteers looked like the real deal in a big win over LSU, Florida made just enough plays to beat Missouri and Mississippi State flexed its muscle against Arkansas.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss used a big second half to beat Vandy, Georgia took care of business against Auburn, South Carolina got a huge win against Kentucky, and Alabama survived a scare against Texas A&M. The biggest win of the week for me has to be South Carolina. Kentucky had to play without Will Levis, so Carolina had a shot at pulling off the upset and the Gamecocks got the job done.

Here’s a full rundown of the league games from Week 6.

No. 8 Tennessee 40, No. 25 LSU 13

Hendon Hooker for Heisman? What a day it was in Baton Rouge for the Volunteers as they trounced LSU 40-13. Bru McCoy had seven receptions for 140 yards on the day. Tennessee will enter the ‘Third Saturday in October’ undefeated. Is this the year Tennessee beats Alabama?

Florida 24, Missouri 17

Missouri may be the biggest ‘What if?’ team in the SEC. They have been SO close to winning so many games, but in the end, they aren’t able to win. They lost to Auburn in overtime, they led the whole game against Georgia and then lost it at the end, and today they lost by a touchdown to Florida. The Gators picked up their first conference win of the season, and they will host LSU next weekend.

No. 23 Mississippi State 40, Arkansas 17

Will Rogers and Mississippi State are a lot better than they get credit for. The Bulldogs are 5-1 this year and 2-1 in conference play. Their only loss was at LSU in week three. Rogers completed 31-of-48 passes for 395 yards and three touchdown passes. That sets up a big matchup with Kentucky next week. The Razorbacks will try and rebound against BYU.

No. 9 Ole Miss 52, Vanderbilt 28

Vanderbilt wishes this game ended at halftime because it would’ve won. Ole Miss outscored Vandy 35-8 in the second half to run away in this one. Jonathan Mingo had the game of a lifetime. He had nine receptions for 247 yards and two touchdowns.

No. 2 Georgia 42, Auburn 10

Georgia was not perfect by any stretch of the imagination, but Auburn is down bad. Their defense can make plays here and there, but their offense is a kerfuffle. I don’t envy Bryan Harsin because I have no clue how he can fix their offense.

South Carolina 24, No. 13 Kentucky 14

Beamer ball gets it done in Lexington as the Gamecocks get a huge win against Kentucky. Will Levis was injured so Kentucky had to turn to a true freshman, Kaiya Sheron, to try and lead the team. He didn’t have an awful game, but his effort wasn’t enough to beat Spencer Rattler and South Carolina.

No. 1 Alabama 24, Texas A&M 20

Alabama was without reigning Heisman trophy winner, Bryce Young, so Jalen Milroe got his first start for the Crimson Tide. Milroe finished the game 12-for-19 for 111 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception. He also ran the ball 17 times for 83 yards. The biggest issue he had was that he fumbled the ball twice. Haynes King and the Aggies had a chance to win the game as time expired. The Aggies had the ball on the Alabama two-yard line with two seconds left and King tried to hit his receiver on a curl route but it fell incomplete. The win sets up an undefeated matchup next week between Alabama and Tennessee.

