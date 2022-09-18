Keeping up with the rest of the SEC in Week 3

Week 3 was not as crazy overall as last week, but there were certainly some wild games in the SEC.

Arkansas looked like they were going to lose to Bobby Petrino’s Missouri State team for three and a half quarters, Florida barely survived against the South Florida Bulls in the Swamp and the powerhouses of the SEC had about as easy of a day as possible.

The two premiere games this week were Auburn vs. Penn State and Texas A&M vs. Miami. The Nittany Lions ran all over the Tigers and outscored them 27-6 in the second half as it was an absolute beat down in Jordan-Hare. Meanwhile, the Aggies responded well after their loss to Appalachian State last week with a 17-9 win over the No. 13 Miami Hurricanes.

Here’s what happened around the league in Week 3.

No. 9 Kentucky 31, Youngstown State 0

Will Levis threw for 377 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions as the No. 9 Wildcats rolled at home to a big 31-0 victory. Kentucky picks up their first win as an AP top-10 team since 1977 and first shutout since 2009.

Missouri 34, Abilene Christian 17

Brady Cook threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns as Missouri took care of business against Abilene Christian. The Tigers move to 2-1 with the win.

No. 1 Georgia 48, South Carolina 7

There was no bite to Spencer Rattler and the South Carolina Gamecocks as Georgia dominated in every phase of the game. Stetson Bennett IV had another great day, and Brock Bowers may be a sleeper Heisman pick.

No. 22 Penn State 41, Auburn 12

No amount of Jordan-Hare magic was going to save Auburn from Sean Clifford, Nicholas Singleton and the Penn State Nittany Lions. Penn State went into the locker room up 14-6 at the half, and that was as close as Auburn would get as James Franklin’s team outscored the Tigers 27-6 in the second half. Could this spell the end of the Bryan Harsin era at Auburn?

No. 20 Ole Miss 42, Georgia Tech 0

The Rebels relied upon their run game and a stingy defense as they disposed of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Oxford. The win moves the Rebels to 3-0 on the year.

Vanderbilt 38, Northern Illinois 28

New quarterback, no problem for Vandy as they get a good win over the Northern Illinois Huskies. The Commodores came into the season with a lot of questions, but they are off to a 2-1 start. It’s a shame they’ve got Alabama next week.

No. 2 Alabama 63, UL Monroe 7

Alabama had a great bounce back against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks as they left no doubt in this one. Bryce Young didn’t have the best day as he threw two interceptions, but the Tide scored in every facet of the game, so it didn’t matter.

LSU 31, Mississippi State 16

The first SEC win of the [autotag]Brian Kelly[/autotag] era came at home against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Week 3. The Tigers got off to a slow start before getting hot in the second half. The defense was the biggest positive of the game as they looked impenetrable at times.

No. 10 Arkansas 38, Missouri State 27

The return of Bobby Petrino to Fayetteville almost became a disaster for the Hogs. At one point, Missouri State was up 17-0 in the second quarter. Thankfully for coach Sam Pittman’s squad, Arkansas was able to bounce back and pull out a 38-27 win to make them 3-0.

No. 15 Tennessee 63, Akron 6

Tennessee made it look easy in this one as they failed to break a sweat against the Akron Zips. Everyone on the roster got a chance to play in this one. Tennessee moves to 3-0 on the year.

No. 18 Florida 31, South Florida 28

This one was WAY too close for coach Billy Napier’s comfort. South Florida attempted a field goal that would have tied the game with 0:28 left in the fourth quarter, but the holder dropped the snap and the kick was no good. The Bulls were in control for most of the game, but the Gators pulled it out in the end.

No. 24 Texas A&M 17, No. 13 Miami 9

Turns out Haynes King wasn’t the guy for the Aggies after they lost to Appalachian State last week, so A&M turned to LSU transfer [autotag]Max Johnson[/autotag] against the No. 13 Miami Hurricanes. The Aggie offense remained stagnant, but their defense did just enough to pull out the victory at home.

