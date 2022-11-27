Keeping up with the rest of the SEC in Week 13

There’s nothing like rivalry week in the SEC.

There is a different feeling in the air. No matter what the record is of either team entering the game, anyone has the chance to win.

Arkansas was supposed to be the last team Missouri played this season, but after a win, the Tigers are going bowling. South Carolina didn’t need to beat Clemson to get into a bowl game, but a win over the Tigers on the road for the first time since 2000 doesn’t hurt how they feel at all.

The Tide rolled against Cadillac in the Iron Bowl, Tennessee brought the Commodores back down to earth and Texas A&M ended LSU’s College Football Playoff hopes.

Mississippi State 24, No. 20 Ole Miss 22

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

There was uncertainty in the air before the Egg Bowl was played on Thursday evening as rumors were swirling around Lane Kiffin going to Auburn. That uneasy feeling continued through the game as the rain fell and the Bulldogs kept scoring. Mike Leach came out on top and is bringing the Egg Bowl trophy back to Starkville.

Missouri 29, Arkansas 27

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Missouri Tigers are going bowling! After a regular season full of what-ifs, Brady Cook and the Tigers took down Arkansas at home to get their sixth win and secure a spot in a bowl game. This Tiger team is better than their record indicates. They are about five plays away from being one of the best teams in the SEC.

No. 16 Florida State 45, Florida 38

© Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK

For the first time since 2017, the Florida State Seminoles have defeated the Florida Gators. In the highest-scoring game in series history, Jordan Travis made a lot of plays with his legs and the Seminole defense stood strong when they needed to the most. The Gators finish their first regular season under Billy Napier 6-6.

No. 1 Georgia 37, Georgia Tech 14

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Tech struck first, but Georgia would have the last laugh as the Dogs capped off their undefeated regular season. Georgia will head to Atlanta next week to play LSU in the SEC Championship game.

South Carolina 31, No. 8 Clemson 30

(Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

Beamer ball. The Gamecocks last two wins have come against two teams ranked in the top ten (Tennessee and Clemson). The win knocks Clemson out of the college football playoff picture. This is the first time Carolina has won at Clemson since 2000.

Kentucky 26, No. 25 Louisville 13

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Will Levis and Chris Rodriguez both had a spectacular day as the Kentucky Wildcats took care of business against the Louisville Cardinals. A nice bounce-back win for Kentucky after dropping their last two games to Vanderbilt and Georgia.

No. 7 Alabama 49, Auburn 27

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Iron Bowl. It’s the best rivalry game in college football. It doesn’t matter what each team’s record is going into the game, anyone has a chance to win. In what could be Bryce Young and Will Anderson’s last game in Bryant Denny Stadium, the Tide knocked off Cadillac Williams and the Auburn Tigers 49-27. Now Alabama will wait and see if they can sneak into the CFP.

Texas A&M 38, No. 5 LSU 23

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M killed LSU’s dreams of making the college football playoffs as the Aggies handed the Tigers their third loss of the year. Devon Achane ran 38 times for 215 yards and two touchdowns to lead the way.

No. 10 Tennessee 56, Vanderbilt 0

© George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

No Hendon Hooker, no problem. The Tennessee Volunteers smoked the Vanderbilt Commodores 56-0. Vandy was riding high after two-straight SEC wins, but the Vols brought them back down to earth.

