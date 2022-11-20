Keeping up with the rest of the SEC in Week 12

Of all the teams that could’ve taken down the Tennessee Volunteers, I didn’t think the South Carolina Gamecocks would be the ones to put the nail in the Vols’ playoff coffin. Spencer Rattler finished the game 30-for-37, passing for 438 yards and six touchdowns as he led the Gamecocks to a 63-38 victory.

That wasn’t the only team from Tennessee to pull off an upset today, though. Hello, Vanderbilt.

The Commodores took down Billy Napier and the Florida Gators in Nashville to win their second conference game of the season. Vandy has a chance to become bowl-eligible next week if they can beat Tennessee.

Here’s a full rundown of how the league fared in Week 12.

No. 8 Alabama 34, Austin Peay 0

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Jase McClellan and Jermaine Burton led the way as Alabama took care of business against Austin Peay. This was a good tune-up game for the Tide as they welcome the Auburn Tigers into town next week for the Iron Bowl.

Mississippi State 56, ETSU 7

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Will Rogers could do no wrong as he threw for 301 yards and five touchdowns against East Tennessee State. The Bulldogs’ defense played outstanding and they will be prepared for Ole Miss.

Texas A&M 20, UMass 3

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

I don’t know what is going on in College Station, Texas, but Texas A&M looks HORRIBLE. It’s like Jimbo got the contract extension and mailed his career in. When you have an almost $90 million buyout, I guess you can get away with these kinds of seasons.

Vanderbilt 31, Florida 24

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

….who is this Vanderbilt team and what have they done with the Vanderbilt team that lost five straight games? Don’t look now, but the Commodores have more SEC wins than Texas A&M this season and they can get a spot in a bowl game with a win over Tennessee next week.

No. 1 Georgia 16, Kentucky 6

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia played one of its worst games of all season but still came out on top against the Wildcats. Survive and advance is a saying used mainly during March Madness, but it applies to Georgia tonight.

Auburn 41, Western Kentucky 17

© Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

Cadillac Williams has made Auburn football fun again. In the past two weeks, Auburn has looked better than they have all season. These guys are playing hard for their new coach and if they beat Alabama, they will make a bowl game.

South Carolina 63, No. 5 Tennessee 38

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Tonight, we witnessed the Spencer Rattler show. 30-for-37, 438 yards, and six touchdowns as the South Carolina Gamecocks demolished the Tennessee Volunteers in Columbia. With the loss, the Vols playoff chances are gone. Beamer ball is alive and well.

Arkansas 42, No. 14 Ole Miss 27

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Raheim Sanders ran the ball 24 times for 232 yards and three touchdowns to lead the way as the Razorbacks knocked off the No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels in Fayetteville. It’s been a rough couple of weeks for Lane Kiffin.

Missouri 45, New Mexico State 14

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Missouri makes light work of New Mexico State and now only needs one more win to become bowl eligible. Brady Cook had a great night throwing for 251 yards and three touchdowns.

No. 6 LSU 41, UAB 10

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

LSU made it look easy against the UAB Blazers as the Tigers came away with a 41-10 victory on Senior night. LSU will finish the regular season on the road in College Station next week before playing Georgia for the SEC Championship.

