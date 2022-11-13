Keeping up with the rest of the SEC in Week 11

We now know what two teams will be playing for the SEC Championship on Dec. 3: the champions of the SEC West, the LSU Tigers, and the champions of the SEC East, the Georgia Bulldogs.

LSU traveled to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to face the Razorbacks in the cold and the Tigers came away with a 13-10 in an ugly game. A win is a win. To secure the SEC West, LSU needed some help from Alabama.

The Tigers needed the Tide to beat Ole Miss. Nick Saban and the Tide did just that as they stopped the Rebels on a fourth down pass play to secure a 30-24 win. Georgia secured the SEC East by taking a bite out of Mississippi State 45-19.

Here’s how the SEC teams fared in Week 11.

No. 7 LSU 13, Arkansas 10

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

For the first time since 2019, the LSU Tigers are headed to Atlanta to play for the SEC title. It wasn’t a pretty game, but [autotag]Harold Perkins[/autotag] and the Tigers got the job done.

Vanderbilt 24, No. 24 Kentucky 21

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Entering the game against Kentucky, Vanderbilt had lost 26-straight conference games. That all changed when the Commodores had a game-winning drive with less than two minutes left to beat the Wildcats.

No. 5 Tennessee 66, Missouri 24

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee’s offense got back into gear this week after the loss to Georgia last week. After a close first half, Tennessee outscored the Tigers 38-7 in the second half to pull away.

No. 9 Alabama 30, No. 11 Ole Miss 24

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

In the marquee matchup of the day, Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide came away with a win over Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels. This one came down to the last play but unlike last week, Ole Miss’s pass fell incomplete and Alabama hung on for a win.

Florida 38, South Carolina 6

[Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]

This one was over in the first quarter. Anthony Richardson had a rushing touchdown and then threw for a touchdown to build a 14-0 lead before Trevor Etienne had an 85-yard touchdown run to break the will of the Gamecocks.

No. 1 Georgia 45, Mississippi State 19

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Mississippi State kept it close for the first two quarters but Georgia pulled away in the second half to keep their undefeated season alive. The Stetson Bennett IV to Ladd McConkey connection was dynamic for the Georgia Bulldogs all night long. With the win, Georgia clinches the SEC East.

Auburn 13, Texas A&M 10

© Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

Auburn gets the first win of the Cadillac Williams era with a 13-10 win over Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies. With the loss, A&M is eliminated from bowl contention as they will not get six wins. What a win for the Auburn Tigers. Go crazy, Cadillac!

