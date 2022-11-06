Keeping up with the rest of the SEC in Week 10

Of the two biggest games in the SEC this weekend, one of them lived up to the hype, and it isn’t the one you were likely expecting. The No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs dismantled the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers in Sanford Stadium yesterday. As the rain poured on the Vols’ parade, the Dawgs proved that they are the best team in the SEC East as the 27-13 score doesn’t tell the story of just how good Georgia was.

In the other big game, Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers knocked off Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide as Jayden Daniels hit Mason Taylor for a gutsy two-point conversion to win the game in overtime.

The Tigers now control their own destiny in the SEC West as they essentially eliminated Alabama from an SEC title and another playoff appearance.

Kentucky 21, Missouri 17

William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

Will Levis and Chris Rodriguez did just enough to lead the Wildcats to a road win against Missouri. With the win, Kentucky moves to 6-3 overall and 3-3 in conference play. Missouri drops to 4-5 and 2-4 in SEC play.

Florida 41, Texas A&M 24

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Richardson and the Florida Gators outscored the Aggies 21-0 in the second half to help lift Florida to a big road win in College Station. No one predicted that at Week 10, Texas A&M would be tied for last in the SEC West, but here we are. The struggle is real for Jimbo Fisher.

No. 3 Georgia 27, No. 1 Tennessee 13

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Cue the song ‘Pretender’ by the Foo Fighters. The Georgia Bulldogs dominated the Tennessee Volunteers at Sanford Stadium yesterday. Stetson Bennett finished the game 17-for-25 for 257 yards and two touchdowns through the air and he added a rushing touchdown as well. The high-powered Vols offense got shut down by the Dogs as Hendon Hooker finished with zero touchdown passes.

Liberty 21, Arkansas 19

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

With the win over Arkansas, Hugh Freeze now has as many SEC wins this season as Fisher. The Flames stuffed KJ Jefferson on a two-point conversion attempt late in the game to secure the victory against the Razorbacks. There is probably a plethora of Auburn fans begging for Freeze to come to the Plains.

Story continues

No. 10 LSU 32, No. 6 Alabama 31

© Scott Clause / USA TODAY NETWORK

Let the band play Neck. In Brian Kelly’s first season on the Bayou, he has taken down the Death Star that is Alabama. Daniels had an amazing game through the air and on the ground and he hit Taylor for a two-point conversion in overtime to win a game that will go down in LSU history forever.

Mississippi State 39, Auburn 33

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Cadillac Williams almost led the Auburn Tigers to a big win in Starkville in his first game as interim head coach, but Will Rogers had other plans. Auburn missed a field goal in overtime and the Bulldogs scored a touchdown to get the win.

South Carolina 38, Vanderbilt 27

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Vanderbilt continues to cement itself as the worst team in the SEC as they are the only team that doesn’t have a conference win. Spencer Rattler finished the game 16-for-23 for 186 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Gamecocks to a win and a 6-3 overall record.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire