Keeping up with the Johnson's: Best friends with a serious competition

Oregon's wide receiver room has been in flux this season with injuries and transfers. That instability could have led to an unhealthy unit but instead it's fashioned life long bonds and healthy, serious competition.

The Friendship

It would have been easy for Oregon junior reciever Johnny Johnson III to not like Juwan Johnson.

When Juwan transferred from Penn State to Oregon to help bolster a group that lost their top receiver to the NFL, Johnny wasn't threatened by Juwan's 6-foot-4, 230-pound frame or his one more season of experience. No, instead, when Juwan messaged Johnny on Instagram to introduce himself before moving to Eugene, Johnny welcomed him, becoming Juwan's first friend on the Duck football team.

The two Johnson's started sending film back and forth, building a bond and making a bet (more on that later).

They've come a long way: sweating through Oregon's spring and summer workouts; building in fall camp; winning nine-straight games together; and securing a spot in the Pac-12 Championship game as North Division champions, all with a bigger goal in mind.

Johnny's vision: "Me and (Juwan) holding that trophy in the air at the end of the year. I'm not going to say which trophy, but, you know."

The Competition

What's the bet and the payout?

"That's something that'll stay sacred. Me and Johnny just try to battle it out on who can get the most yards every game," Juwan said. "That's what it's been all year. We had a little bet and obviously he's winning right now. He has a couple games ahead of me."

The reference there is that Johnny leads the team in receiving yards (485) on 35 catches in 10 games, while Juwan has 299 yards on 18 catches in six games.

Johnny and Juwan both grabbed career long touchdown catches in Oregon's win over Arizona. Is there a competition for longest touchdown?

"If there is, I need to find out. I hope so," said Offensive Coordinator Marcus Arroyo. "That's a great competition to have. Both of those guys did a great job on both of those plays. It was exciting to see and good for Justin [Herbert] to hit a couple good, deep balls."

The Plays

At the start of the 2019 football season, junior cornerback Deommodore Lenoir tabbed Johnny and Juwan as Oregon's most physical receivers. Their toughness has been evident. Both have different skillsets, but both provided major highlights in Oregon's win over Arizona, marking the first time Oregon connected on multiple 50-plus yard touchdown passes since 2016.

On the second play of the game, quarterback Justin Herbert launched a 73-yard touchdown pass to Johnny Johnson III, the longest pass play of the season. A wide-open Johnny slipped behind defenders and bolted to the end zone.

Then, a little trickery to the delight of Oregon fans. A reverse flea flicker 53-yard touchdown toss from Herbert to an extended Juwan Johnson, worthy of a SportsCenter Top 10 nod.

The Future

The Johnson's are in a groove and it could get ugly for Arizona State (5-5, 2-5 Pac-12) this Saturday at 4:30 p.m. (PT) The Sun Devils are allowing almost 300 passing yards per game in Pac-12 play, ranking ninth in the conference.

It's a prime occasion for Herbert to air it out. It's a substantial opportunity for the Johnson's to continue their battle for most yards.

The veteran receiver best friends could be the weapons Oregon needs to close out the regular season and conquer No. 7 Utah in the Pac-12 title game. After that? It's a fight for that trophy Johnny dreamt of.

