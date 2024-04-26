Keeping with Jim Harbaugh physicality promise, Chargers pick stud lineman Joe Alt

Notre Dame offensive lineman Joe Alt (76) could move into the Chargers' starting lineup at right tackle. (Jacob Kupferman / Associated Press)

The Chargers opened the 2024 NFL draft by addressing their offensive line, taking Notre Dame tackle Joe Alt with the fifth pick of the first round.

Joe Alt — offensive tackle

6 feet 9, 321 pounds, Notre Dame, Round 1, Pick 5

Notable: His father, John, was an offensive lineman at Iowa and a first-round pick of Kansas City in 1984 before earning two Pro Bowl selections. Alt’s brother, Mark, played hockey at Minnesota and in the NHL, including a brief stint with the Kings in 2020-21.

Last season: Alt was a finalist for the Outland Trophy and Lombardi Award while starting 12 games at left tackle. He also was a first-team All-American.

Why the Chargers drafted him: Since the day was he hired, coach Jim Harbaugh has preached his desire to turn the Chargers into a more physical, line-of-scrimmage team, which means beefing up the offensive front. Alt gives the Chargers an enormous presence up front in the run game and in protecting quarterback Justin Herbert. He played on the left side for the Fighting Irish but is expected to move to the right and replace Trey Pipkins III, who struggled with consistency last season. The Chargers have Pro Bowler Rashawn Slater at left tackle.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.