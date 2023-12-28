Keeping an eye toward the future has helped Kansas State football in bowl preparation

ORLANDO, Fla. — Chris Klieman has always conducted Kansas State's football practices with an eye toward the future.

That has especially been helpful this bowl season, when it suddenly turns out that the future is now.

The Wildcats head into Thursday's Pop-Tarts Bowl matchup against North Carolina State — kickoff is at 4:45 p.m. at Camping World Stadium — with a roster depleted by transfers as well as a couple of opt outs. That means Klieman and his staff will turn to younger, less experienced players to fill key roles.

"We're excited about that because there's a number of them, and there's a reason every week that we do development, good against good, young against young, whether that's special teams, offense or defense," Klieman said of the time spent on preparing backups and scout team members to play more meaningful roles down the road. "There wasn't a week that went by that we didn’t pause practice and say, 'Put the ball down and let's go.'

"All the guys that we would say are redshirting or not in the travel squad, not in the two-deep, have had reps every week."

Kansas State freshman safety Jack Fabris (36) and linebacker Beau Palmer (57) tackle Southeast Missouri's Darrell Smith (5) during the season opener at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Fabris could get his first career start Thursday in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

K-State has had 16 players enter the transfer portal, most notably senior quarterback Will Howard and safety Kobe Savage, while tight end Ben Sinnott and wide receiver Phillip Brooks chose to focus on the draft.

For freshman quarterback Avery Johnson, who spent the season as Howard's backup, that was not a major factor. He got plenty of practice repetitions and appeared in seven games, even leading the Wildcats to a victory at Texas Tech.

But take the Jack safety position, where true freshman Jack Fabris played in just three games before redshirting and now is sharing the top spot on the depth chart with redshirt freshman Colby McCalister since two-year starter Savage suddenly entered the portal.

True freshmen Tre Spivey at wide receiver, Joe Jackson at running back, Chiddi Obiazor at defensive end and Kanijal Thomas at cornerback all now find themselves on the two-deep.

"One thing coach Klieman has done an awesome job of is continuing to push these guys," defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman said. "We've spent deliberate time knowing that we're still a pretty young football team, twice a week, every week, of just continuing to push those young guys through and having them run our stuff against good people, and that's going to prove dividends here this Thursday."

Desmond Purnell, who stepped into a starting role at strong-side linebacker this year as a sophomore, has seen that work payoff not only for himself, but for even younger teammates coming up.

"Oh, 100%," Purnell said. "Those guys just getting in there and getting the reps that they need, just to see the pictures more clearly and understand their job and what they should do."

A new NCAA rule now allows players who have appeared in four regular-season game to play in a bowl game and still preserve their redshirt year. That is a godsend for programs that were hit with mass defections and opt-outs before bowl season.

"It's more challenging at certain positions, but right now with the opt-outs and all the things that are going on, not just with K-State but with everybody, I think that's an essential part," Klanderman said. "Because you don't know at the end of the year who in the heck you're going to have available to play in these games."

For K-State, which also has an interim offensive coordinator in offensive line coach Conor Riley, Klieman said the practice of developing young players during the season has made for an easier transition into bowl prep than it might otherwise have been.

"For us it has been as normal, probably because of the routine that all these guys have been in for the last three years," Klieman said. "Most of us have been together in (20)21, '22 and '23, so I don't see it changing much.

"We're running the same offense. We're not changing that in midstream, so the preparation has been very normal. Routine is really important, I think, for players and coaches a like. The standards and the expectations are not changing. We're preparing to go try to win a football game."

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

