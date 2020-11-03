Keeping an eye on Seahawks as 2020 NFL trade deadline looms

November 3 marks Election Day around the nation and cutoff day for trades around the National Football League. The official 2020 NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. PT.

Like voters throughout the country, many teams – including the Seahawks – executed trades over the last week or so, well ahead of last call.

On October 28, the Seahawks traded with the Bengals for defensive end Carlos Dunlap, sending offensive lineman B.J. Finney and a seventh-round pick to Cincinnati in exchange.

“Seattle’s languishing pass rush is arguably the foremost problem with the NFL’s last-ranked defense, so John Schneider and Pete Carroll went bargain hunting,” notes the USA TODAY staff.

“Dunlap provides the Seahawks with an accomplished edge presence looking for a new chapter in his career after falling out of favor in Cincinnati, which seemed eager to move on from the veteran.”

Seattle is welcoming back a number of injured players in the near future and isn’t likely to make a splashy trade as the minutes count down. Never say never, though so . . .

