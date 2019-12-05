Keeping up with the ex-Celtics: How former players are faring on new teams

Want a sense of how much talent was on the Boston Celtics' 2018-19 roster?

The Celtics lost five significant contributors from that squad this offseason, all of whom are averaging 14 points per game or more for their new squads.

The guys still left in Boston? They're off to a casual 15-5 start, tied for second in the Eastern Conference as of Thursday.

But what about those guys who skipped town?

At the unofficial quarter mark of the 2019-20 season, we decided now is a good time to check in on the five major contributors from last season's Celtics who left in the offseason -- Kyrie Irving, Al Horford, Terry Rozier, Marcus Morris and Aron Baynes -- to see how they're adapting to their new homes.

As you'll find, the marks for some players are more complete than others.

Kyrie Irving, Guard, Brooklyn Nets

2019-20 stats (11 games played)

33.8 minutes, 28.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.1 steals per game; 44.4 field goal percentage, 34.1 3-point percentage



Grade: Incomplete

Irving dazzled offensively out of the gate, dropping 50 points in his Nets debut and averaging 28.5 points through his first 11 games. He's missed Brooklyn's last 10 games with a shoulder injury, though, and watched the Nets go 7-3 in that span without him clogging up the offense. Sound familiar?



Do the Celtics miss him?

The short answer: No. The long answer: Hell no.



Al Horford, Forward, Philadelphia 76ers

2019-20 stats (19 games played)

31.4 minutes, 14.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.1 steals per game; 48.3 field goal percentage, 37.3 3-point percentage



Grade: B

Horford's stats won't blow you away, and there have been growing pains with him and Joel Embiid sharing a frontcourt. But just like he did in Boston, the 33-year-old is giving Philly solid production across the board and is big reason why the Sixers are 15-6.



Do the Celtics miss him?

You bet. Boston's biggest weakness is its frontcourt defense, an area Horford excelled in last season. Among this group of ex-Celtics, Horford is the guy who Brad Stevens and Co. miss the most.



Terry Rozier, Guard, Charlotte Hornets

2019-20 stats (23 games played)

32.5 minutes, 17.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.3 steals per game; 43.5 field goal percentage, 40.3 3-point percentage



Grade: B+

Rozier got the keys to the car he wanted, and he's driving it well so far: He's scoring six more points per game than his previous career high and while shooting at a career-high rate. The Hornets aren't going anywhere, but it's good to see Rozier getting buckets -- and getting paid.



Do the Celtics miss him?

Kinda. Brad Wanamaker and Carsen Edwards are downgrades from Rozier as backup point guards, but "Scary Terry" wasn't going to stay in Boston to play behind Kemba Walker anyway. Barring a Walker injury, the C's will be fine here.



Marcus Morris, Forward, New York Knicks

2019-20 stats (19 games played)

33.1 minutes, 18.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 0.6 steals per game; 42.4 field goal percentage, 52.4 3-point percentage



Grade: B+

See Rozier, Terry. Morris is scoring at a career-best rate thanks to a ridiculous 52.4 3-point percentage. He's also not doing much else for a team jockeying for a lottery position in the Eastern Conference.



Do the Celtics miss him?

Nope. Morris hit a lot of clutch shots for Boston last season, but he also took a lot of shots, and his absence has allowed Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to flourish with more offensive opportunities.



Aron Baynes, Forward, Phoenix Suns

2019-20 stats (13 games played)

24.0 minutes, 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 0.7 blocks per game; 56.3 field goal percentage, 43.9 3-point percentage



Grade: Incomplete

Baynes might be flirting with B+/A- minus territory had he not suffered a calf injury that sidelined him in seven of Phoenix's last eight games. "All of Australia" had taken his 3-point shooting to another level in the first month of the season to help fuel the Suns' strong start.



Do the Celtics miss him?

Yup. Enes Kanter has been serviceable offensively, but the C's likely will be shopping for big men of Baynes' mold around the NBA trade deadline as they look to bolster their frontcourt.



