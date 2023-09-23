Keeping drives alive helps Wisconsin off to fast start that had been elusive so far

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Luke Fickell and his offensive staff couldn’t have scripted a better first half Friday night in the Wisconsin's 38-17 victory at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Hampered by sluggish starts in the first three games of the season, the Badgers' offense had the ball four times in the first two quarters against Purdue.

UW’s first series: Eight plays, 62 yards for a touchdown.

UW’s second series: Seven plays, 38 yards for a touchdown.

UW’s third series: 16 plays, 75 yards for a touchdown.

The result: A 21-3 lead with 6 minutes 36 seconds left in the first half.

The Badgers (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) entered the night having scored a combined 30 points in the first half of the three games. They had just three touchdowns and three field goals on 20 full first-half possessions in those games.

Third-down efficiency critical for Phil Longo's offense

They key behind the change Friday?

“I think it starts with protection,” Fickell said, “and it starts with our ability to play well on third down. We did that especially well in the first half."

The Badgers entered the game 13th in the league in third-down conversions at just 35.1%. They converted 7 of 7 chances Friday and had 190 yards on 31 plays after three series.

“That’s a pretty good stat,” quarterback Tanner Mordecai said.

The Badgers converted another third-down chance on their next possession, pushing their mark to 8 for 8 before the streak ended and Atticus Bertrams came on for his first of two punts.

Mordecai converted two third-down chances with runs, both touchdowns, and completed three passes to pick up first downs. Chez Mellusi picked up first downs with runs of 13 and 2 yards and Braelon Allen converted a third-and-1 chance with a 2-yard run.

UW finished 12 of 18 on third down (67%).

"I don’t really beat my chest about stuff," Mordecai said, "but our coach really had a great third-down plan and we executed it.

"Up front the guys protected me really well on third down and the guys made plays."

Wisconsin's defense shines in the first half, complementing the efficient play of the offense

Meanwhile, UW’s defense allowed one field goal drive and held the Boilermakers to a combined 75 yards on their other four possessions.

“That is the epitome of complementary football,” safety Hunter Wohler said. “The defense goes out and does their thing. Offense goes out and does their thing.

“That is how we need to play and that is how we can play. When we’re executing, when we’re doing our job, I don’t think there’s many teams in the country that can play with us and stop us.”

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Elusive fast start critical in Wisconsin's victory over Purdue