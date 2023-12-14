Keeping that 'Bloodhound Pride': Auburndale stays in-house for new head football coach

AUBURNDALE — Auburndale stayed in-house as athletic director Pam Lancaster announced that head wrestling coach and assistant football coach Antonio Thomas has been named new head football coach to replace Kyle Sasser, who resigned after the season.

“It’s a dream come true,” said Thomas, who is a 2013 Auburndale grad. “You know, this is one of the things you dream about as a kid. This community and everything is very important to me.”

Coaching at Auburndale has been a long-time goal.

“When I was in high school, I think we were going to a weightlifting competition, and I told my high school head coach Kenny Grantham I was going to come back here to Auburndale and help him coach. I don't know if that was my goal then to be the head coach. But definitely when I first got back here, and I was under Dan Morse that year, then I wanted the opportunity. I knew that I hadn't put in the time and I felt like I wasn’t quite qualified. It's always been a goal. That's why I got the wrestling program because I'm a leader and that's something I feel like I'm gifted in. This coaching thing is my calling, and so, again, that's one of the reasons why I'm back here because it's my calling. It's my community.”

First head coaching job: Antonio Thomas named Auburndale wrestling head coach

Coaching success: Auburndale coach Antonio Thomas has wrestling program on the rise

Former coach: Sasser putting his imprint on Auburndale football

Taking over: Sasser replaces Morse as Auburndale football coach

Thomas was born and raised in Auburndale. In high school, he played football for Grantham, a former Auburndale assistant who had just returned after coaching at Mulberry. He played offensive and defensive line and was a first-team, all-county selection as a senior. He also excelled in wrestling. He started his senior season with 35 consecutive wins in the 285-pound division and finished 51-3 and placed third in the state. He also threw the shot put and discus in track.

Antonio Thomas, an Auburndale 2013 Auburndale grad, was named head wrestling coach in 2020. Now he has been named to replace Kyle Sasser as head football coach.

After graduating from Auburndale, Thomas played football at Benedict College in Columbia, S.C. and was a defensive lineman and fullback.

His first coaching job was at Bartow where he coached wrestling for one season in 2017 before moving to Auburndale, becoming an assistant coach under Morse then staying on as an assistant under Sasser, who took over in 2019. He became the head wrestling coach in 2020.

Grantham has been an influence on Thomas as a head coach.

“Well, the biggest thing Grantham instilled in us is that Bloodhound pride,” Thomas said. “It was all about getting Auburndale back on track as far as the playing style, being physical, being disciplined. You know, that's one thing I learned from coach Grantham. We didn't win a whole lot of ballgames, but he made sure we were disciplined, he made sure we were in front of the classroom, he turned us into good citizens.

"A lot of those guys off of that team are good citizens, people that you look around in the community and they're all doing positive things in the community. So again, I want to be that for this community, I want to make sure these kids have the opportunity, to be under somebody that love them and, and love this community.”

Thomas understands the challenges of coaching high school football in the Florida in the era of school choice. This past season, Auburndale lost 10 players who would have been contributors to other schools but still made the playoffs and finished 7-4, losing their last three games, and were district runner-up.

“You got to love on these kids,” Thomas said. “I think that's one of the things, but I feel like people don't care how much,you know until they know how much you care. And again, you got to love on these kids, man, they got to know you love them. It's bigger than just coming up, showing up, drawing stuff up in the dirt and tell them to go run it.

"You got to show them you love them. You got to be there for them. You know, it's five things that it's gonna take for us to get this program going, continuing in the right direction. Number one, it's going to be time. We got to put in the time. We got to show this program affection, we got to have patience, we gotta give love and the last thing is our life. I plan on being here for a long time. I plan on being here for 30 plus years. I’m telling you 30 plus and it might be more than that. I don't plan on ever leaving this place.”

Thomas, who is a reading teacher at Auburndale, will finish out the season as wrestling coach before focusing full time on football.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Auburndale football tabs Antonio Thomas as next head football coach