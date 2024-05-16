Keeper Hradecky not pushing to start Leverkusen's upcoming finals

Bayer 04 Leverkusen's Lukas Hradecky,attends an event to mark the handover of the trophy before the 81st DFB Cup final. Hradecky is not pushing for a start in the Europa League final against Atalanta on May 22 or in the German Cup final three days later against Kaiserslautern. Monika Skolimowska/dpa

Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky is not pushing for a start in the Europa League final against Atalanta on May 22 or in the German Cup final three days later against Kaiserslautern.

Hradecky has been the regular starter between the posts in the Bundesliga, but Matej Kovar has been used by coach Xabi Alonso in all games in both the Europa League and German Cup so far.

"I don't know if the coach is thinking about it. I'm definitely not going to try to influence to play one of the finals," said the captain of the Bundesliga champions. "That's the coach's decision and Matej has earned everything."

In any case, Hradecky is expected to be in charge of accepting the Bundesliga trophy after the home game against Augsburg on Saturday.

"Three games to go until immortality," the keeper said, referring to Leverkusen's chance of finishing the season unbeaten. So far, they haven't lost any of their 50 games this term.