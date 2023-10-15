'Keep working, believing': Greater Johnstown misses win, but shows progress

Oct. 15—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Greater Johnstown freshman quarterback Julius Reed looked beyond the final score and another number being added to a losing streak dating back four-plus seasons.

Bald Eagle Area defeated the Trojans 59-30 on Saturday night during the school district's celebration of 125 years of football for a program with 667 wins since 1898.

Greater Johnstown dropped its 38th consecutive game and slipped to 0-8 this season. But the youthful Trojans showed some poise and grit that had been missing for much of the season in front of a small crowd on a rainy night at Trojan Stadium.

The 30 points scored were 10 more than the Trojans had produced in seven previous games combined.

"I try to keep everybody uplifted," said Reed, who did his part by completing 17 of 33 passes for 294 yards, three TDs and one interception while also running for a score.

"I tell everybody, 'Chins high.' I'm probably one of the most positive guys on our team. I try to keep everybody's chins high. Positive vibes. 'OK, we got it. Next route. Let's go.' Even in practice."

That attitude is a plus on a team that doesn't know what it's like to win a game in the tough Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference. Bald Eagle Area improved to 7-1 and rebounded after losing for the first time this season last week to Clearfield.

"We're playing a lot of young guys and they're starting to turn over to that second part of the season," said Greater Johnstown coach Antwuan Reed, the former Trojans all-state running back/defensive back and father of playmakers Julius and sophomore Zymir Reed. "They're starting to mature more and keep playing and growing. They've got to just keep making plays, keep believing in themselves and keep maturing."

Bald Eagle Area had its share of productive players on both sides of the ball. Junior quarterback Carson Nagle completed 13 of 21 passes for 250 yards, four touchdown passes and one rushing TD.

Senior back Cameron Dubbs rushed for 126 yards and ran for scores from 25, 2 and 15 yards. Senior Kaden Burns booted eight extra points and a 25-yard field goal that put a running clock into motion late in the final quarter.

Greater Johnstown scored at least one touchdown in all four quarters, including a pair of TDs in the second quarter. The Trojans misfired on all five two-point conversion attempts.

"Our team improved a lot on pass blocking and route running," Julius Reed said. "I improved a lot on my pass accuracy throughout the year.

"Our first game, I didn't do too hot. As the year progressed, I realized all the passing lanes, the pockets and where to put the ball and not put the ball."

Reed hit his brother Zymir Reed on a 44-yard TD pass that pulled the Trojans within 7-6 in the opening quarter.

The younger Reed ran three yards for a touchdown and passed 9 yards to Gerald Veney Jr. to make it 28-18, but Bald Eagle pulled away.

Julius Reed and Kaleem Taylor teamed on a 25-yard TD pass in the fourth quarter, and Conseer Baxter ran 6 yards for a late touchdown.

Senior Raheem Durant gained 83 yards on 11 carries for the Trojans, as Greater Johnstown produced 380 yards on offense.

Greater Johnstown will host Bedford (2-6) next week, while Bald Eagle Area travels to Bellwood-Antis (1-7).

"A lot of freshmen and sophomores are playing," Antwuan Reed said. "We've got to keep getting them experience, keep letting them play, and keep letting them mature, make their mistakes, and help them grow from it.

"A game like this helps them believe because they can see they can do it. They've just got to believe in themselves," Antwuan Reed added. "They're capable of a lot of things. They've just got to believe. We put in the work. They've just got to keep working, believing, and putting their best effort forward."