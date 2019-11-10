Follow live: Keep track of Week 10 NFL action
Welcome to Week 10 of the 2019 NFL season, where every team has officially completed the first half of the season, and the march towards a postseason berth becomes more real.
As for the playoff-minded Kansas City Chiefs, they welcome back star QB Patrick Mahomes, who missed two games after dislocating his kneecap.
Keep track of Mahomes’ return and all of the early action around the league.
Tennessee Titans 13, Kansas City Chiefs 13
The Titans aren’t making things easy on the Chiefs. K.C. jumped out to a 10-0 lead but Tennessee has fought its way back into it. A fumble returned for a 53-yard score by Rashaan Evans put Tennessee on top before a Harrison Butker field goal tied it up at the half.
Patrick Mahomes didn’t show a whole lot of rust on his first drive in his return from injury, marching the Chiefs down the field on an 11-play drive that ended with Mahomes finding Travis Kelce for a 3-yard TD pass.
K.C. followed that scoring drive up with a strip sack of Ryan Tannehill to get the Chiefs right back in the red zone. This time, however, K.C. had to settle for a field goal.
Chicago Bears 7, Detroit Lions 6
The Lions went into this one shorthanded, playing without Matthew Stafford, and it’s showing. Detroit led for much of the first half but Mitchell Trubisky (!) led the Bears on a scoring drive (!) to take the lead before halftime.
Baltimore Ravens 28, Cincinnati Bengals 10
Lamar Jackson & Co. are not suffering from a post-Patriots hangover. Against the winless Benglas, Jackson and the Bengals are doing whatever they want on offense.
Hot start 🔥@Lj_era8 to @Mandrews_81 for the TD❗️ pic.twitter.com/k0KE4wVa4S
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 10, 2019
Oh, and they’re getting a little tricky, too. Fun fact: in this play, they had three former Heisman winners in the backfield.
The more you can do 😂@RGIII picks up the first❗️ pic.twitter.com/w5OWLvoSab
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 10, 2019
PICK-SIX ALERT: Marcus Peters just gave the Ravens a 25-point lead with an 89-yard interception return for a TD. It’s getting ugly in Cincinnati.
The Bengals are chipping away at the lead. Ryan Findley threw his first NFL TD, hitting Tyler Eiftert in the end zone to make it an 18-point game.
Cleveland Browns 9, Buffalo Bills 7
The Browns jumped out to the early lead when Baker Mayfield hit Jarvis Landry for a 17-yard TD. But then they started Browns’ing again.
A 14-play drive died on the 1-yard line when this happened ...
Browns just ran eight plays from the Bills 2 yard line without sniffing a touchdown.
— Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 10, 2019
Atlanta Falcons 13, New Orleans Saints 6
This is a bit of a surprising start. After trading early field goals, Matt Ryan gave Atlanta the lead early in the second quarter on a short TD pass to Austin Hooper.
New York Jets 14, New York Giants 13
The Jets came flying out of the gates early – Sam Darnold had TD on the ground and in the air – but the Giants are trying to claw their way back into it. Speaking of claws: No signs of any cats in the stadium.
SAM BACK
(via @nyjets) pic.twitter.com/LbZ74loTP3
— Jets Videos (@snyjets) November 10, 2019
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 17, Arizona Cardinals 13
It’s been a back-and-forth game so far in Florida, where the Bucs took a lead into the half.
Kyler Murray continues his solid play, setting another rookie record in this one.