Keep track of Maine Roller Derby on Facebook

May 27—Flat-track roller derby is thrilling to watch, and Maine Roller Derby's Ship Wreckers, R.I.P. Tides, Port Authorities and Old Port Brigade sure know how to rack up points and dig out victories as they race around a track on quad skates.

If you've ever been interested in joining the ranks of MRD, info sessions are scheduled for June 10, 12 and 17, and tryouts are June 24.

Maine Roller Derby is hosting its first international tournament, called Skatecationland, at Happy Wheels in Westbrook on June 8 and 9.

To keep up with everything that Maine Roller Derby is up to, following the league on Facebook.

Copy the Story Link