Keep track of these football players from Bucks County area on Division I rosters in 2023

Here is a list of the Courier Times/Intelligencer players at Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS, formerly Division I) programs this fall:

Army

Nick Buchys, Freshman, Neshaminy: Recorded 132 tackles, including 31 for loss, over his final two seasons as a defensive end at Neshaminy.

Brennan Fisher, Freshman, Pennridge: Surpassed 1,400 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns as a Rams' senior after picking up just over 800 with six scores as a junior.

Eric Gardner, Freshman, Archbishop Wood: He anchored the Vikings' defensive line for the past two seasons and garnered Pennsylvania Football Writers' Class 6A All-State honors as a junior.

Boston College

Patrick Garwo, Senior, Conwell-Egan: Rushed for 403 yards on 132 carries and three touchdowns last season, highlighted by 86 yards and a score vs. Syracuse. He also caught 29 passes for 241 yards.

Hans Lillis. Junior, Germantown Academy: He had one catch for 10 yards in limited 2022 action at tight end.

Cincinnati

Rob Jackson, Sophomore, Archbishop Wood: Accumulated four tackles in four games last season as a backup defensive tackle.

Clemson

Markus Dixon, Freshman, Archbishop Wood: Caught 14 passes for 284 yards and three touchdowns in eight games primarily playing tight end in 2022, earning Pennsylvania Football Writers' Class 6A All-State recognition.

Georgia

Yazeed Haynes, Freshman, North Penn: Had 55 catches for 1,212 Yards and 13 touchdowns as a Knights senior.

Georgia Tech

Luke Benson, Senior, Central Bucks West: Caught nine passes for 81 yards last year at Georgia Tech after catching 19 passes for 261 yards and five touchdowns in his first three collegiate seasons as a tight end at Syracuse.

James Madison

Darold DeNgohe, Freshman, La Salle: He had 52 tackles, including 14 for loss, eight sacks and blocked a combined five kicks/punts as a La Salle senior.

Evan Spivey, Freshman, Germantown Academy: Earned co-MVP honors in GA's 28-27 victory over rival Penn Charter by scoring two touchdowns and making some big defensive plays in the secondary last fall. He ended up with 30 catches for 475 yards and five scores, as well as three interceptions and a pair of forced fumbles.

Massachusetts

Anthony Johnson, Sophomore, Central Bucks South: He had one tackle at Iowa Central Community College in 2022 before transferring to UMass.

Nahji Logan, Junior, Hatboro-Horsham: Finished with 29 tackles, including 4.5 for loss, two sacks and a forced fumble last season.

Navy

Luke Molden, Sophomore, Council Rock North: He didn't see any action at offensive tackle a year ago after spending the 2021 season at the Naval Academy Prep School.

Oklahoma

Phil Picciotti, Freshman, Pennridge/IMG: Had 63 tackles at IMG Academy in Flordia last fall after receiving all-state honors as a sophomore and junior linebacker at Pennridge.

Old Dominion

Khian'Dre Harris, Sophomore Conwell-Egan: He didn't play at cornerback a year ago following a redshirt year in 2021.

Penn State

Abdul Carter, Sophomore, La Salle: Recorded 56 tackles, 10.5 of which went for loss, as well as 6.5 sacks and forced two fumbles as a freshman linebacker for the Nittany Lions.

Liam Powers, Freshman, Central Bucks East: He anchored the CB East offensive line for three seasons.

Rutgers

Sam Brown, Sophomore, La Salle: Rushed for 374 yards on 86 carries with three touchdowns as a freshman last fall, including 101 yards on attempts and the go-ahead score in the win over Indiana.

Temple

Brandon Enarusai, Freshman, George School: The Cougars' team MVP had 100 tackles, including seven sacks, from his linebacker spot and rushed for 1,200 yards in 2022.

Kendell Gordon, Freshman, George School: Tallied 15 touchdowns on 25 receptions a year ago for the Cougars.

Pat Keller, Freshman, Central Bucks East: Threw for 2,750 yards and 24 touchdowns in his two seasons as the Patriots' starting quarterback.

