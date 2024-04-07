'Keep things simple.' Mason Gillis was ready for his moment, hits big 3 to bury NC State

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Eight Purdue possessions. Four turnovers and four missed shots.

Nearly five minutes burned off the clock early in the second half of Saturday’s national semifinal game without Purdue’s offense doing much of anything other than creating a couple decent looks that missed. North Carolina State, struggling with its own offensive issues, cut Purdue’s lead to six points.

On the ninth possession, Purdue went to Zach Edey. Smart decision. Edey took one dribble and backed down on North Carolina State’s Ben Middlebrooks, then picked the ball up and raised it over his head as Mohamed Diarra attempted to knock it loose. Edey whipped the ball to the corner to teammate Mason Gillis, left open for a moment in the left corner by Diarra.

Purdue Boilermakers forward Mason Gillis (0) dives for the ball during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Final Four game against the North Carolina State Wolfpack, Saturday, April 6, 2024, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Gillis, Purdue’s most consistent 3-point shooter all season (47.5%), was ready in a crouched position. The former New Castle star knocked it down, bringing the crowd to maybe its loudest roar of the night. That shot, combined with Lance Jones’ 3-pointer one minute later, allowed the Purdue faithful to breathe a little easier in an eventual 63-50 win over North Carolina State.

“It’s what we work on,” Fletcher Loyer said of the Gillis’ shot. “Kickout shots like that. To see us being simple, to see us doing what we do in practice every single day, it’s hard to lose a game after that because we know what we can do.”

It is what Gillis has been doing all season. He called playing with the 7-4 Edey — who went for 20 points and 12 rebounds — a “cheat code.” Gillis went 2-for-5 from the 3-point line and finished with eight points and four rebounds in 23 minutes off the bench.

“Any time we can go to Zach, read their double and then whenever he makes the right read, we are usually pretty lethal with it,” Gillis said. “It’s just up to everybody to just stay connected, stay on the same page and do your job.”

A simple philosophy. Gillis passed that along to Braden Smith at halftime, telling him to forget about the little mistakes and remember all of the good things he’s done all season.

“I try to tell everybody to keep things simple,” Gillis said. “What we do is very simple, but it’s very effective. If we get away from it, we get unconnected and get off the same page. But when we stay together, we’re very dangerous.”

