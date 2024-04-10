'We have to keep the shoulder to the wheel' - McInnes

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes has challenged his players to "achieve something special" with just six leagues games remaining.

The Rugby Park outfit sit fourth in the Scottish Premiership and are on course to secure a European spot, a far cry from their 10th-placed finish last season.

“There wasn’t a lot of enjoyment last season,” McInnes said.

“I think there was an enjoyment in how we finished the season in terms of getting the job done, but this season has been the opposite of that.

“I want us all to enjoy this part of the campaign, but nobody enjoys losing games so we have to keep the shoulder to the wheel, keep doing what we are doing and hopefully we can achieve something special.

“To get top six was good, to do it with two games to spare was brilliant, but where we are in the league now it is important we try to finish the job off.

“We are sitting fourth at the minute, that would guarantee us that European spot; it is important we try to hold on to it.

“The players have been outstanding, they are really punching above their weight, really going above and beyond in level of performances. We want to finish the job and we have six games to do that.”