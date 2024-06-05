Keep, sell, renew? What Liverpool SHOULD do with every player this summer

Arne Slot has started life as Liverpool's new head coach and the Dutchman, along with Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards, will have big decisions to make throughout the summer.

A new era at Anfield has dawned, with Slot replacing Jurgen Klopp, in what is hopefully a seamless transition.

The legendary Germany has left behind a hugely talented Liverpool squad, but the question is: what should the new hierarchy do with every player this summer?

Assan Ouedraogo

Here's what we think...

Alisson Becker Liverpool

Alisson: KEEP

Still arguably the world's best goalkeeper, keeping hold of Alisson is one of the easiest decisions that Hughes, Edwards and Slot have to make in the summer.

Saudi Pro League interest has been mooted, but Liverpool must retain the Brazilian's services at all costs.

Caoimhin Kelleher: SELL

Caoimhin Kelleher has been exceptional filling in for Alisson, but this summer feels like the natural time for his Reds career to come to an end.

It would allow him to be a regular elsewhere, while Liverpool would receive a fee that can be used on other signings.

At 25, Trent Alexander-Arnold is coming right into his prime, and those years must be spent at Anfield. Contract talks have to be considered a priority, with Real Madrid lurking and ready to take advantage.

He is the long-term heir to Virgil van Dijk as Liverpool captain, and whether used at right-back in midfield, he is going to be a massive player for Slot.

Conor Bradley: KEEP

The emergence of Conor Bradley last season was a great story, and he now looks likely a genuinely strong option at right-back.

His meteoric rise could save Liverpool millions of pounds moving forward, and there is no reason to consider selling him whatsoever.

Joe Gomez of Liverpool

Joe Gomez: KEEP

This time last year, Joe Gomez felt expendable, following a dismal campaign where he looked like a shadow of his former self.

The Englishman has come on leaps and bounds since then, however, and Slot will surely see him as a great versatile option across the defence.

Nonetheless, there is interest from Saudi Arabia and Gomez is known to be open to a departure.

Ibrahima Konate: RENEW

Ibrahima Konate's stock has dipped in recent months, with injuries becoming frustrating, but he remains a key starter when fit.

For now, Liverpool should only be looking at him as a big part of the long-term picture, but if his fitness issues persist, that may start to change.

Out of contract in two years, the Reds would do well to tie him down to a longer deal and ward off interest from the likes of Paris Saint-Germain.

Jarell Quansah: KEEP

Like Bradley, Jarell Quansah came from nowhere to be an undisputed important squad player, and that shouldn't change under Slot.

The hope is that Liverpool's new coach can continue to improve him as a player, turning him into a regular for both the Reds and England over time.

Virgil van Dijk: RENEW

Van Dijk may be turning 33 this summer, but sealing a contract extension is of the utmost importance for Liverpool.

The centre-back remains arguably the best on the planet in his position, and there is no reason why he can't stay at an elite level until he is around 35 or 36.

A new deal, moreover, would help protect the Reds' investment.

Andy Robertson: KEEP

Andy Robertson's brilliance may be on the wane slightly, having celebrated his 30th birthday earlier this year, but his importance is still undeniable.

When available, he walks into the starting lineup, although plans will need to be made to find a replacement soon, with his squad status changing in the coming years.

Kostas Tsimikas: SELL

Kostas Tsimikas has had good moments in a Liverpool shirt, not least scoring the FA Cup-winning penalty against Chelsea, but selling him this summer makes sense.

Gomez has shown that he can do a good job at left-back when Robertson is out, and with his contract not expiring until 2027, the Reds can demand good money for him.

Wataru Endo: KEEP, but consider a sale

Wataru Endo became a cult hero at Anfield in 2023/24, having arrived in low-key fashion, and it would be a surprise to see him sold after one season.

It is important that an upgrade comes in for him, however, allowing him to be used sparingly if he stays. If a bid did arrive, Liverpool may at least consider it.

Stefan Bajcetic: KEEP

Stefan Bajcetic's season was ruined by injury, but to use the old cliche, he could feel like a new signing next term.

The Spaniard is a young player with so much promise, but he needs to be handled with care. He may be a big part of Liverpool's future.

Bajcetic should be kept around and not loaned out.

Alexis Mac Allister: KEEP

Few players feel like a more integral part of Slot's future plans than Alexis Mac Allister, who excelled in his first year on Merseyside.

The Argentine is the first midfield name on the team sheet, and at 25 years of age, there is still so much more to come from him.

There may be trouble ahead in the shape of Real Madrid interest but for now the World Cup winner is going nowhere.

Dominik Szoboszlai

Liverpool, England, 23rd December 2023. Dominik Szoboszlai of Liverpool during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture credit should read: Darren Staples / Sportimage EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or live services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. SPI-2829-0111

Dominik Szoboszlai: KEEP

While Dominik Szoboszlai's first season at Liverpool ran out of steam, Slot will surely be licking his lips at the prospect of working with him.

Still a young player, the Hungary star could be reborn after a rest this summer, and any thought of selling him is ludicrous.

Curtis Jones: KEEP

Curtis Kones is another whose season petered out, but like Szoboszlai, he represents the future of Liverpool's midfield.

The boyhood Reds supporter needs to find more consistency and availability in order to be a key starter most weeks, but it would be a shock if he was sold any time soon.

Ryan Gravenberch: KEEP

Ryan Gravenberch was Liverpool's underwhelming summer signing of 2023, and more has to be expected from him moving forward.

He still so young, however, and possesses immense natural talent, so Slot will surely want at least one season working with his compatriot.

The ex-Ajax star wants to stay put too.

Harvey Elliott: KEEP

Harvey Elliott found more levels last season, often shining as a substitute but becoming an important starter by the time the campaign reached its conclusion.

Still just 21, there are further gears for the midfielder to find, and his future belongs at Anfield. Fitting him into the team will be a tough task for Slot, though, given the midfield riches at his disposal.

Mohamed Salah: RENEW

There have been signs that Mohamed Salah's world-class brilliance is fading, but writing him off and moving him on still makes little sense.

Granted, a monster bid could turn heads at Anfield, but few players in the world have his level of end product, so renewing his contract for another few years is a no-brainer.

Luis Diaz Darwin Nunez

Luis Diaz: SELL

Of all Liverpool's current attacking players, Luis Diaz feels like the one who Edwards and company could consider letting go.

A move to Barcelona could appeal to the 27-year-old, and given his questionable consistency in the final third, cashing in and signing an upgrade would make sense. There is also interest from Saudi Arabia.

That being said, Diaz is a very good footballer who gives his all, so keeping him would be just fine.

Darwin Nunez: KEEP

Despite all the negativity that has come Darwin Nunez's way, Liverpool still need to keep hold of him this summer.

Next season HAS to see him find another gear in front of goal, though, or a big decision may have to be made.

Maybe Slot can repeat the Santiago Gimenez trick with Darwin.

Diogo Jota: KEEP

Much like Konate, Diogo Jota's inability to stay fit is extremely frustrating for supporters, but when available, he is the best finisher at the club.

Slot is highly unlikely to have any plans to sell the ruthless Portuguese, but if he can't prove himself as someone who is available more often, conversations may need to be had.

Cody Gakpo: KEEP

Cody Gakpo is still waiting to fully spark into life for Liverpool, but he could thrive under Slot, and continues to be a strong squad player.

As is the case with a number of players mentioned, though, failure to have a big season in 2024/25 could change the club's outlook.

