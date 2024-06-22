Keep OR Sell: The future of Manchester City’s three goalkeepers this summer

Keep OR Sell: The future of Manchester City’s three goalkeepers this summer

As the summer transfer window completes its first week of action in 2024, Manchester City supporters continue to wait for the club to intensify their own business publicly.

With the futures of several of Pep Guardiola’s first-team squad remaining up in the air, there is plenty of work to be done whilst a large proportion of players continue their on-field duties through the European Championships and Copa America.

But what should the club be doing this summer in relation to the futures of players, as a new season fast approaches and the demands of Pep Guardiola and his Manchester City squad remain as high as ever?

In a four-part series on CityXtra.co.uk, we will run you through our thoughts on whether Manchester City should Keep OR Sell each of Pep Guardiola’s squad members, starting with the trio of goalkeepers between the Etihad Stadium posts.

Each of City’s goalkeeping contingent have already faced various concerns over their immediate futures at the football club, but recent developments have made up our mind on particular players, with remaining doubts over one figure.

Here are our thoughts on whether Manchester City should Keep OR Sell each of their goalkeepers!

The Brazilian has been nothing short of transformational since first arriving at Manchester City in the summer of 2017, changing the way goalkeeping is perceived within English football and executing the vision of Pep Guardiola’s build-up from the back to perfection.

The arrival of Stefan Ortega to the role of back-up in 2022 has worked wonders too, ensuring that the Premier League champions have two excellent shot-stoppers, whilst stressing the need for Ederson to improve his own traditional goalkeeping in the process.

And in our view, the 30-year-old has managed to do just that, with the last two seasons showcasing a new-found excellence from Ederson when faced with shots on goal, including excellent moments in big games such as the UEFA Champions League final.

This summer has seen the Brazil international subjected to strong interest from the ambitious Saudi Pro League, who may look to take advantage of the player’s desire for a fresh challenge away from the Etihad Stadium.

But regardless of Stefan Ortega’s strengths as a traditional shot-stopper, alongside his proficient ability to play the ball, we feel as though Ederson is largely irreplaceable in his own regard, and through the standards he sets in this Manchester City system.

Verdict: KEEP

Prediction: While there has been some suggestion that those close to Ederson feel he is likely to take up the opportunity to play in Saudi Arabia, we feel as though City’s own advances to renew and improve his contract will prove too good to turn down at this stage in his career.

Stefan Ortega Moreno

As the last season moved towards its completion, Stefan Ortega’s performances improved week on week, and while Ederson succumbed to freak injuries in some contests, the German rose to the occasion to ensure that City’s Premier League title challenge would not crumble.

However, at the time, the German’s Etihad Stadium contract had just one year remaining, and with the player holding a firm intention to establish himself as a number one choice within a top European team, there was plenty of concern about one club taking advantage of that.

Bayern Munich, Nottingham Forest, and clubs from Saudi Arabia have all made approaches for Stefan Ortega over the last few seasons, but in the case of the German giants, that pursuit was ultimately blocked by Pep Guardiola.

Thankfully for the large majority of Manchester City fans, Ortega has since signed a one-year contract extension at the Etihad following the conclusion of last season, keeping him in Sky Blue until the summer of 2026.

The question many supporters will now be asking is whether the club’s coaching staff will show their faith in Ortega to become the club’s new number one, if Ederson was to leave the organisation in the coming weeks and months.

Verdict: KEEP

Prediction: Given the player’s willingness to sign a new Manchester City contract, despite expected advances from top clubs in Europe, the obvious prediction to make would be Ortega to remain at the club and fight for the number one spot into next season.

A mainstay within the Manchester City dressing room for a number of seasons now, Scott Carson is understood to have played an integral role in maintaining a strong bond between first-team stars, as well as the goalkeeping contingent.

Despite having only made a handful of appearances across competitions for Pep Guardiola’s side, Carson himself will know he is in the best place possible at this stage of his career, whilst feeling as though he has plenty to offer in terms of experience.

Manchester City’s two other goalkeepers and manager Pep Guardiola are all too keen to praise the 38-year-old’s impact on the Etihad Stadium squad roster, and that was recognised through his most-recent contract extension until the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

Verdict: KEEP

Prediction: Having just signed a one-year contract extension to keep him at Manchester City until the end of next season, there is no doubt where his future lies… unless Saudi Arabia come calling with a mega-cash offer, perhaps? You can’t rule anything out these days!