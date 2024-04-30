Keep or sell?
Following the news that Manchester United are willing to listen to offers for virtually all their first-team players BBC Sport is asking you for your opinions on which players should be kept and who should be sold.
The Nuggets will now take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference semifinals after beating the Lakers 4-1.
James tried to rally the Lakers against the champion Nuggets, only to fall short yet again. What's next for LeBron?
The Celtics have a closeout game at home, but don't yet know Porzingis' status for Game 5 and beyond.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don debuts The Scorecard, a weekly series featuring his takes on key MLB player notes.
It's time to boost those fantasy baseball rosters. Andy Behrens offers eight players to consider adding in all leagues.
We are just one week away from all the projections, rumors and lies from being put to rest. The Draft is almost there. We put a bow on our 'Draft Deep Dive' series with Yahoo's draft guru Charles McDonald by looking at the top TE and OL prospects in this year's draft.
Many fantasy managers become too afraid of making a mistake, of making a wrong decision. Scott Pianowski explains why that fear is a detriment.
Buk Mawut Buk pleaded guilty to a pair of felony charges last month after he shot and killed Aaron Lowe at a Salt Lake City-area party in 2021.
With more than two weeks of fantasy baseball data available to us, Dalton Del Don exposes the statistics we should be wary of.
The news many fantasy baseball managers and MLB fans have been waiting for is here: The No. 1 prospect in baseball is coming to The Show. Scott Pianowski gives his take.
Andy Behrens checks in on how some of baseball's top prospects are doing to start the season, leading with a bevy of Baltimore bats.
There is cause for excitement around the new playoff format. There's also lots of complaints and criticism to go around.
Race organizers say they'll revoke a Trump fundraiser's suite license if he holds an event for the former president on Sunday at the race.
With the fantasy basketball season in the books, Dan Titus looks back at how key rookies performed in the 2023-24 NBA season, and reveals where he'll draft them next season.
The NFL world shook with the news of the Bills trading star receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans. Matt Harmon analyzes the move for fantasy football.
How does the cut line work at The Masters? Here are the full details.
Bill Belichick, Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski, Drew Bledsoe and Randy Moss are all set to participate in “The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady” on Sunday.
Reynolds and McElhenney are the latest celebrities to invest in Necaxa in recent years.
Caitlin Clark was reportedly very interested in going to UConn.
UConn is adding Saint Mary's transfer Aidan Mahaney. The junior guard played the past two seasons with the Gaels, leading them in scoring as a sophomore.