Who would you like to keep at Motherwell?

With several players out of contract in the summer, clubs up and down the country are considering who they want to be involved next season.

For Motherwell, that's the vast majority of their squad. Over a dozen players have their deals expiring, including Liam Kelly, Stephen O'Donnell, Bevis Mugabi, Paul McGinn, Callum Slattery, Sam Nicholson, Calum Butcher and Jonathan Obika.

