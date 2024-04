Who would you like to keep at Hibs?

[BBC]

With several players out of contract in the summer, clubs up and down the country are considering who they want to be involved next season.

For Hibs, that includes veteran trio David Marshall, Lewis Stevenson and Paul Hanlon, plus the loan deals of Emiliano Marcondes and Myziane Maolida are set to expire.

Who would you like to keep, and who would you be happy to wave goodbye to? Click here to have your say.