'We will keep getting better.' Xavier Musketeers hoping to bounce back vs. Delaware

There are no moral victories in the Xavier locker room at 4-4 on the year, but for the second time this season the Musketeers are coming off a competitive loss where they proved they could hang with one of the nation's top teams.

"We did some great things in tonight's game," Sean Miller said after Friday's 66-60 loss to No. 6 Houston. "The first eight games is not when we're gonna be at our best. We will keep getting better as we keep moving on in our schedule."

The schedule moves on Tuesday, when the Delaware Blue Hens come to town. It's the fourth contest in a six-game homestand and Miller knows defending homecourt is paramount.

"Especially at this place, Cintas Center, we have to win," Miller said.

To win at Cintas Center Tuesday, Xavier will have to find consistency. The intensity the Musketeers brought against Houston must be replicated no matter the opponent. Xavier learned that lesson the hard way when it came out flat in a 78-76 loss to Oakland Nov. 27.

Xavier vs. Delaware

Tip: Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Cintas Center (10,224)

TV/Radio: FS1/700 WLW (Xavier broadcast is also on the Varsity Network and SXM)

Ratings: Xavier is No. 40 in KenPom and Delaware is No. 144.

History: Xavier is 1-1 all-time against Delaware. It's the first meeting between the two teams since a 74-66 Xavier win in the Daiwa NCAA Ball Tournament in Tokyo, Japan in 1992.

Delaware Blue Hens scouting report

Record: 5-3

Head coach: Martin Ingelsby (117-106, eighth season)

Offense: 76.3 ppg

Defense: 68.9 ppg

Overview: Both teams enter Cintas Center on losing streaks as Delaware has dropped three straight after a 5-0 start to the year. Delaware coughed up a double-digit second-half lead on Saturday in a 74-73 road loss to Ohio University. Closing out teams has been an issue for the Blue Hens this season. Delaware is outscoring opponents by 71 in the first half (302-231) but have been outscored in the second half.

Forward Jyare Davis is Delaware's leading scorer this season at 18 points per game.

Delaware has scored 70-plus points in six of eight games this season behind forward Jyare Davis, who is averaging 18 points per game. The Blue Hens have two primary perimeter threats in Gerald Drumgoole Jr. and Cavan Reilly, who have combined to hit 32 triples. Reilly is shooting 40.9% from deep and Drumgoole is averaging 12.5 points off the bench.

Xavier will easily be Delaware's biggest test of the season with a strength of schedule that ranks in 211th in the country in KenPom. Delaware's defense, which is ranked 184th in efficiency by KenPom, is giving up 81 points per game over the three-game losing streak.

Projected lineup

(Pos., Height, Stats)

Jyare Davis (F, 6'7", 18 ppg)

Cavan Reilly (G, 6'4", 11.7 ppg)

Jalun Trent (G, 6'4", 9.3 ppg)

Christian Ray (G, 6'6", 8.8 ppg)

Niels Lane (G, 6'5", 8.3 ppg)

Xavier Musketeers scouting report

Record: 4-4

Head coach: Sean Miller (151-61 at Xavier, eighth season)

Offense: 75 ppg

Defense: 68 ppg

Overview: A team-high 17 points against Houston marked graduate student Quincy Olivari's fifth straight game scoring double figures this season. Olivari caught fire from deep against Houston with five 3-pointers but hit four in the first half to help the Musketeers recover from an early 10-point deficit. While Olivari's shooting will get all the headlines, the Rice transfer is second on the team in rebounding (4.9 per game) and is becoming a more well-rounded player on both sides of the ball.

Olivari also had 3 rebounds, 4 assists, a steal and no turnovers in 35-plus minutes on Friday while defending talented Houston guards L.J. Cryer and Jamal Shead.

avier Musketeers guard Quincy Olivari enters Tuesday's game with five consecutive double-digit scoring performances and is second on the team in rebounding.

"He's one of our team's best defensive players," Miller said of Olivari. "He has embraced that every day in practice. For a guard, Quincy is one of America's best rebounders right now."

Projected lineup

(Pos., Height, Stats)

Desmond Claude (G, 6'6", 16.4 ppg)

Dayvion McKnight (G, 6'0", 7.3 ppg)

Quincy Olivari (G, 6'3", 13.9 ppg)

Gytis Nemeiksa (F, 6'8", 9.4 ppg)

Sasa Ciani (F, 6'9", 4.1 ppg)

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Xavier vs. Delaware: Musketeers looking to snap 2-game skid