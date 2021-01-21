'Keep an eye' on the potential of Mets signing center fielder Albert Almora

Chicago Cubs center fielder Albert Almora Jr. smiles dugout vs Milwaukee Brewers

With George Springer off the board and the Mets still needing to address center field, SNY's Andy Martino reported Thursday that the Mets' interest in free agent center fielder Albert Almora "was even more extensive" than thought.

Per Martino, while there is a bit of uncertainty among agents regarding what's still relevant with the Mets' pursuits since Jared Porter has been fired, people should "keep an eye" on the possibility of Almora to the Mets.



Martino reported last week that Almora was among the center field options the Mets had looked at.



As the Mets work to put finishing touches on a roster that has already gotten tons of reinforcements this offseason, center field is arguably their biggest remaining need.

Almora, 26, is a career .271/.309/.398 hitter in five seasons with the Chicago Cubs, and is better known for being a plus defender in center field.

In 2018, Almora was worth 10 OAA (Outs Above Average) in 137 games in center field, and was worth 3 OAA in 125 games there in 2019. Last season, Almora was worth 0 OAA in 28 games in center.

In addition to Almora, who might profile best as part of a platoon, the Mets have expressed interest in Enrique Hernandez, who can play both outfield and infield.

There's also Jackie Bradley Jr., an elite defender who remains on the market.

When it comes to the makeup of the Mets' roster, one annoyance is the fact that it still hasn't been officially determined if there will be a DH in the National League again in 2021.

The odds are on the NL having the DH, though, which would remove any worry the Mets might have about adding a starting caliber center fielder (with Brandon Nimmo shifting to left field) and then having no spot to play Dominic Smith, who profiles best at first base or DH.