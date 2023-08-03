Keep an eye on these 5 non-starters as Auburn football begins fall camp

AUBURN — It's official: The offseason is over for Auburn football.

Players reported to fall camp Wednesday, and the first practice of the preseason is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Thursday. The Tigers will have a month to prepare for the season before things get going for real against UMass on Sept. 2. But until then, the first-year staff will work to install as much of the new schemes as possible with a roster that endured great turnover since coach Hugh Freeze arrived in November.

With the starting lineups predicted and key storylines already pointed out, here's a list of a few under-the-radar guys to watch over the next handful of weeks. They may not be starters going into the fall, but they've shown enough up to this point to warrant discussion.

RB Damari Alston

Perhaps the least under-the-radar name on this list, sophomore running back Damari Alston could play a key role in the offense. He didn't have much opportunity as a freshman in 2022 behind Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter, and Freeze admitted in the spring how surprised he was by the Georgia native's skillset.

"I didn't give enough credit to (Alston) coming into this job," Freeze said after A-Day on April 8. "But he's had one heck of a spring for us."

Alston will be battling Hunter, South Florida transfer Brian Battie and freshman Jeremiah Cobb for reps out of the backfield. If Hunter isn't available — there's questions surrounding him — Alston may have to step in as a starter earlier than expected.

CB JD Rhym

Dealing with an injury that knocked him out of spring practice, sophomore cornerback JD Rhym is "back and going," Freeze said at SEC Media Days in Nashville last month. A four-star recruit in the Class of 2022, Rhym came to the Plains as a freshman last season and appeared in 12 games, totaling 14 tackles and a pass deflection.

He still has expected starters DJ James and Nehemiah Pritchett in front of him — freshman Kayin Lee is in the mix now, too — but given his year of experience, Rhym may carve out a role for himself as AU's top reserve cornerback. He also has nickel versatility.

WR Jay Fair

Sophomore receiver Jay Fair was one of three freshman WRs added in the Class of 2023, joined by Camden Brown and Omari Kelly. Fair, listed at 5-foot-10, 186 pounds, has a chance to give Auburn some valuable reps in the slot.

Ja'Varrius Johnson is the projected starter there, but it's up in the air behind him. Fair's main competition to be Johnson's understudy is Ohio State transfer Caleb Burton III, who redshirted with the Buckeyes in 2022.

"(Burton's) high school tape was pretty dang special and he’s a future (guy)," Freeze said in Nashville. "... Burton’s got four years left with us and I think he’s got skillsets that are really going to help us in the future."

LB Robert Woodyard Jr.

One of former coach Bryan Harsin's biggest recruiting wins, redshirt freshman linebacker Robert Woodyard Jr. was committed to Alabama for 18 months before he flipped to Auburn on Early Signing Day in December 2021.

Woodyard didn't see the field much in Year 1, redshirting after appearing in four games and making four tackles. He was, however, named the defensive scout team player of the year for the contributions he made throughout the season in practice.

With the linebacker corps still being ironed out, Woodyard stepping up and becoming a rotational piece would be pivotal.

TE Micah Riley-Duker

With the addition of Florida International transfer Rivaldo Fairweather and the return of guys such as Luke Deal and Tyler Fromm, it'll be tough for redshirt freshman Micah Riley-Duker to get on the field.

But tight ends coach Ben Aigamaua thinks his upside is huge: "Micah is the one that, if we can get this thing right, he's going to be special."

"Just his physicality," Aigamaua said of Riley-Duker on March 14. "He plays with a lot of edge out there. And then you see somebody that big running the way he runs. I've seen this before already. Once the light goes off, once it clicks, once he sees on film, like, ‘Okay, I see exactly what you're talking about, coach,' then you've got something cooking. And so he excites me a lot and I just tell him every day, 'Trust the process, you'll be fine.'"

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

