Keep an eye on 2024 USC target Emmett Mosley

Emmett Mosley is ranked as the nation’s No. 156 overall player by 247Sports composite. He is ranked as the 23rd-best football athlete in the nation, for players who don’t have a specific positional assignment as a recruiting prospect. Mosley already has offers from USC, Alabama, Georgia, Texas, LSU, Notre Dame, Penn State, Arizona and Arizona State. The standout from Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) has many more to come.

The 6-0, 175-pound standout played for Anaheim Servite as a sophomore, but he transferred to Santa Margarita Catholic during the offseason. He expects to be an all-state player this season and one of the best defensive backs in the class of 2024.

USC fans will love the fun fact that Mosley is the son of a pair of former Notre Dame student athletes. His father Emmett played wide receiver for the Irish from 1993-96, with 52 catches for 755 yards and a score during his career. Mosley also rushed for 275 yards and five touchdowns.

His mother, Cindy Mosley, was a star soccer player for Notre Dame. She finished her career with 61 career goals, which at the time was a program record.

Mosley seems to have a natural feel for the game and is a great athlete on both sides of the ball. You can tell he will be an excellent zone corner at the next level. I consider Mosley to be an elite prospect by the end of the year who could quite easily become a lockdown corner at the next level. He can excel in both man and zone coverage for the Trojans or whichever team he decides on.

List

Complete Pac-12 football game predictions for 2022

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire