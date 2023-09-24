Advertisement

'Keep doubting': How Ohio State is reacting to emotional win vs. Notre Dame

Colin Gay, Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State football felt it made a statement Saturday night against Notre Dame. And the Buckeyes are celebrating.

From Chip Trayanum's 1-yard touchdown run to secure a top-10 road victory against Notre Dame to Ryan Day's postgame comments toward Lou Holtz about the Buckeyes' toughness, Ohio State players, coaches, recruits and former players were flooding social media with thoughts about Saturday night.

Here's how Ohio State players, coaches and others are reacting to the Buckeyes' win against Notre Dame.

Brian Hartline has Ryan Day's back

Tyleik Williams calls for people to 'keep doubting'

For Garrett Wilson, it's a 'great night to be a Buckeye'

Ohio State's win has the attention of the program's future players

2024 CB commit Bryce West: 'Can tell (that) the players play for (their) team and coaches'

Ohio State's walk-off win has LeBron James excited

