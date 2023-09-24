'Keep doubting': How Ohio State is reacting to emotional win vs. Notre Dame

Ohio State football felt it made a statement Saturday night against Notre Dame. And the Buckeyes are celebrating.

From Chip Trayanum's 1-yard touchdown run to secure a top-10 road victory against Notre Dame to Ryan Day's postgame comments toward Lou Holtz about the Buckeyes' toughness, Ohio State players, coaches, recruits and former players were flooding social media with thoughts about Saturday night.

Here's how Ohio State players, coaches and others are reacting to the Buckeyes' win against Notre Dame.

Brian Hartline has Ryan Day's back

Tyleik Williams calls for people to 'keep doubting'

keep doubting .. I love my brothers . 4-0. — Tyleik Williams € (@tyleikk) September 24, 2023

For Garrett Wilson, it's a 'great night to be a Buckeye'

Great night to be a Buckeye — Garrett Wilson (@GarrettWilson_V) September 24, 2023

Ohio State's win has the attention of the program's future players

Keep playin wit us….LET’S GOOOOO🌰🌰🌰 https://t.co/gq31IwN2zi — Tavien St. Clair (@TJSaint_1) September 24, 2023

2024 CB commit Bryce West: 'Can tell (that) the players play for (their) team and coaches'

Shoutout to the Entire Ohio State Coaching Staff, you Men Coached a great game. Can’t wait to get down there and play for the Bucks. Wouldn’t want to play for any other Coaching Staff can tell that’s the players play for there Team and Coaches not Themselves #GoBucks🌰 love❤️ — 𝗕𝗿𝘆𝗰𝗲† (@bryvonny) September 24, 2023

Ohio State's walk-off win has LeBron James excited

