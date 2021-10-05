The ‘Keep Choppin’ Bowl: Rutgers, Michigan State football both lay claim to catchphrase

Mel Tucker brought a new phrase to Michigan State football this year with ‘Keep Choppin’ and it has caught on among both the players and the fan base. However, another Big Ten team also lays claim to the catchphrase.

Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano says he has been using that phrase since 2005:

“You know, we’ve been doing, ‘Keep Chopping’ since 2005 and Dr. Kevin Elko is, is the person who gave it to me – actually gave it to me in 1999 when I was at the University of Miami- he didn’t just give it to me he gave it to our whole staff,” Schiano told reporters on Monday. “And it’s funny how things get tucked away and then come out and. But that’s become much more than a word in this program. So, we really, you know, live by that. It’s kind of a big part of our culture.”

I would suggest that this game should be for the all the marbles: whoever wins gets ownership of the term.

