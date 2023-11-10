Keep ageing relatives alive by visiting regularly

People who were never visited by friends or family were at a 39 per cent increased risk of death compared to those visited daily, the research found

Finding time to visit ageing relatives can be difficult, but making the effort at least once a month could help elderly family members live longer, a study has found.

People who are living alone and never get visits from loved ones are at the highest risk of an early death, data show, and isolation of any kind increases the likelihood of a premature death

Loneliness has previously been linked to increased stress levels, health issues and an early death - but the role of interactions with loved ones had never been investigated.

University of Glasgow academics used data from almost half a million Britons enrolled in the UK Biobank project and found seeing family members regularly and often can stave off death, and children and grandchildren should strive to see their elderly relatives at least monthly.

Overall, people who were never visited by friends or family were at a 39 per cent increased risk of death compared to those visited daily, the authors found.

Early death

People who saw family members every day, but lived alone, were 19 per cent more likely to die during the study’s 12-year follow up than those who had daily visits and did not live alone.

Those who never had visitors but lived with other people were 33 per cent more likely to have an early death, the study showed.

Individuals with the isolating double-whammy of living alone and never being visited are at the highest risk, the study found, with a 77 per cent greater chance of death.

But for people who were visited monthly, or more often, there was no increased odds of death, suggesting visits have a protective effect.

“There seems to be a threshold where you need to see your friends and family enough, but seeing them any more frequently does not give you any additional benefits,” said study co-author Prof Jason Gill, professor of cardiometabolic health at the University of Glasgow.

“The risk seems to be for people who are isolated and never see their friends or family, or see them less frequently than once a month.

“Ensuring that you visit your lonely and isolated relatives is super helpful because it seems to be important that people have a visit at least once a month.”

Monthly visits from loved ones

People who lived with someone else also appeared to need monthly visits from loved ones.

“There was still a risk associated with infrequent friends and family visits even among those not living alone,” said lead author Dr Hamish Foster, a clinical research fellow in general practice and primary care at the University of Glasgow.

The data accounted for age, health conditions, socioeconomic status, BMI and other factors, and the impact of loneliness was still observed.

Scientists speculate that monthly visits are so important to health because the high-value, meaningful connection with family members is hard to replicate. It gives people opportunities to talk about their biggest worries and help with sensitive issues. Families provide a high level of support that includes accessing healthcare services.

“Weekly group meetings or hobbies, whether that is a singing class, a religious service, or things like Men’s Sheds, might be helpful,” Prof Gill advised people struggling with loneliness.

“Ensuring that you visit your lonely and isolated relatives is a helpful thing to do because it seems to be important that people have a visit at least once a month.”

Animal companionship

Dr Foster added that dogs, and other pets, may be able to help people struggling with loneliness to some extent.

“I’ve been asked about the effect of animal companionship and that’s not something that we looked at in our study. But if you’re living alone it may be that there are benefits associated with, for example, having a pet,” he said.

“We know that there’s evidence around the health benefits of having a pet companion, for example. So there are potential ways in which people who live alone might get some social connections that way.”

The study is published in BMC Medicine.