Keene State's Hunter earns national honor

Dec. 5—Keene State College's Jeff Hunter has been named the United States Basketball Writers Association National Player of the Week.

Hunter, a 6-foot-6 fifth-year center from Hudson, Mass., averaged a double-double as Keene State won both of its contests last week.

Hunter scored 22 points in the Owls' 94-77 win at Albertus Magnus, adding 18 rebounds, two assists, a steal, and two blocks.

In a 94-80 win vs. Southern Maine, Hunter posted a double-double in the first half (10 points, 10 rebounds) and finished with 22 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, and two blocks.

Hunter was a two-time USBWA National Player of the Week last season and is now second on the Owls' all-time list in rebounding (1,082) and fifth in scoring (1,533).

For his efforts last week, Hunter was also named the Little East Conference Player of the Week.