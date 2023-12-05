Advertisement

Keene State's Hunter earns national honor

The New Hampshire Union Leader, Manchester
·1 min read

Dec. 5—Keene State College's Jeff Hunter has been named the United States Basketball Writers Association National Player of the Week.

Hunter, a 6-foot-6 fifth-year center from Hudson, Mass., averaged a double-double as Keene State won both of its contests last week.

Hunter scored 22 points in the Owls' 94-77 win at Albertus Magnus, adding 18 rebounds, two assists, a steal, and two blocks.

In a 94-80 win vs. Southern Maine, Hunter posted a double-double in the first half (10 points, 10 rebounds) and finished with 22 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, and two blocks.

Hunter was a two-time USBWA National Player of the Week last season and is now second on the Owls' all-time list in rebounding (1,082) and fifth in scoring (1,533).

For his efforts last week, Hunter was also named the Little East Conference Player of the Week.