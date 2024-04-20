Keene State names Enright as new men's basketball coach

Apr. 19—Keene State College announced former Bridgewater College coach Steven Enright as its new head men's basketball coach last Friday.

Enright spent the past five seasons leading Bridgewater College, a private liberal arts school in Bridgewater, Virginia, that competes in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference — considered one of the top conferences at the NCAA Division III level.

He is the 15th full-time head men's basketball coach in Keene State history.

Bridgewater finished 16-10 overall this past season — its most wins in a campaign since 2005. The Eagles won three games in Enright's first season (2019).

Last season, Keene State finished 26-4 overall, won its second straight Little East Conference title and made its second consecutive Division III Sweet 16 appearance under then-acting head coach David Hastings.

Ryan Cain led the Owls the previous eight years, over which he amassed a 146-66 record and led the team to five NCAA tournament appearances.

Cain left Keene State last year to become the head coach at Division III Johns Hopkins University.