Keene Sentinel seeks Extraordinary Women nominations

Aug. 7—The Keene Sentinel is again looking to honor women making a difference in the region, through the ninth annual Extraordinary Women awards.

We're looking for women of all ages who help create positive change in the lives of others through their jobs or through other work they do in the community.

The women chosen for this year's class will be honored at an event Oct. 14, planned for the Redfern Arts Center on the campus of Keene State College. A magazine, featuring all the women recognized, will be published in The Sentinel on Oct. 15.

Tell us about the woman you'd like to nominate by filling out the nomination form: Go to www.sentinelsource.com/site/forms and click on "Extraordinary Women."

Alternatively, a letter of no more than 400 words can be mailed to Extraordinary Women, c/o Terrence Williams, The Keene Sentinel, 60 West St., Keene, NH 03431.

Nominations must be received by the end of the day Aug. 18. For more information, contact Williams at twilliams@keenesentinel.com