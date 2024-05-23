Keenan set for Ireland Sevens Olympic switch

Keenan was previously part of Ireland's Sevens set-up and has established himself as head coach Andy Farrell's first-choice full-back for the 15s side [Getty Images]

Hugo Keenan is set to miss Ireland's two-Test series against world champions South Africa this summer and will instead join the Irish Sevens team at the Paris Olympics.

It is understood the Leinster full-back, who played Sevens before switching to 15s, will be a part of the Ireland squad for next week's leg of the World SVNS Series in Madrid.

Before that, the 27-year-old is expected to feature for Leinster in Saturday's Investec Champions Cup final against Toulouse in London having returned from injury to face Ulster last week.

Keenan may also be part of the Sevens squad for the Rugby Europe 7s Championship in Croatia in June, but may return for the latter stages of the United Rugby Championship play-offs if Leinster progress that far.

The Ireland Sevens squad for the matches in Madrid is expected to be announced early next week.

Last year, outgoing Irish Rugby Football Union performance director David Nucifora said contracted player from each province could be given the chance to play for the Ireland Sevens Olympic team.

It is understood no Ulster players are currently in the Sevens squad. Ulster wing Robert Baloucoune previously revealed he had been included in an extended Sevens squad but did not disclose any further details.

Baloucoune has in the past said representing Ireland at the Paris Games would be "special".

France captain Antoine Dupont is aiding his country's Olympic bid while Wallabies skipper Michael Hooper is pushing t make Australia's Sevens squad.

The Olympic Sevens men's tournament takes place at Stade de France in Paris from 24-27 July.

The Ireland 15s team face back-to-back world champions South Africa in Pretoria on 6 July and again in Durban on 13 July.