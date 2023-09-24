Keenan Allen's best plays from incredible 264-yard game Week 3
Watch the best plays from Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.
Follow all the early Week 3 NFL action right here with Yahoo Sports.
In a game that could have been theirs half a dozen different ways, the Vikings couldn't collect on a win against the Chargers.
Williams couldn't put weight on his left knee after planting it awkwardly during a play.
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season!
The Chargers have blown two fourth-quarter leads and sit at 0-2.
The Vikings will try to avoid dropping to 0-2 in a difficult matchup against last season's NFC champions.
Here's how to watch every single matchup on NFL+, the league's streaming service.
The NFL needs to change its rule on fumbling out of the end zone.
The Vikings' star is on pace for 2,627 receiving yards this season.
This is not what the Browns had in mind when they signed Watson to a fully guaranteed $230 million deal.