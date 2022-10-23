Justin Herbert will officially have one of his best weapons back on the field.

Receiver Keenan Allen is active for the Chargers’ Week Seven matchup against the Seahawks on Sunday. Allen has been out since suffering a hamstring injury in the Week One victory over the Raiders.

Allen caught four passes for 66 yards before he had to exit that game.

Seattle receiver Tyler Lockett is also active for the contest, as expected. He was able to play through the hamstring injury last week and that won’t change in Week Seven.

Lockett has 34 catches for 423 yards with a pair of touchdowns in 2022.

Los Angeles’ inactives are tight end Donald Parham, receiver Joshua Palmer, kicker Dustin Hopkins, defensive lineman Christian Covington, quarterback Easton Stick, and safety JT Woods.

Seattle’s ianctives are receiver Penny Hart, cornerback Artie Burns, guard Gabe Jackson, cornerback Sidney Jones, and defensive back Teez Tabor.

Keenan Allen, Tyler Lockett active for Chargers-Seahawks originally appeared on Pro Football Talk