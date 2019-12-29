Keenan Allen’s touchdown gives Chargers 7-3 lead on Chiefs

The Chiefs have a little something on the line today . . . or maybe a lot. A win secures them the third seed in the AFC playoffs and they could slip into a first-round bye if the Dolphins can hold on against the Patriots.

The Chiefs, though, are losing at the moment.

Harrison Butker kicked a 40-yard field goal to give Kansas City a 3-0 lead with 1:29 remaining in the first quarter, but the Chargers since have scored a touchdown.

Keenan Allen caught a 12-yard touchdowns pass from Philip Rivers for a 7-3 lead with 11:44 remaining in the second quarter. It is Allen’s sixth touchdown of the season, the same number he had each of the past two seasons.