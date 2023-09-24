Keenan Allen throws touchdown pass to Mike Williams, Chargers lead 21-10

Keenan Allen has thrown his first touchdown pass.

Midway through the third quarter, quarterback Justin Herbert fired a backward pass to Allen on the right side. Allen then cocked his arm and hit a wide open Mike Williams in stride for a 49-yard touchdown pass.

It was the first completion and touchdown pass of Allen’s career. No one covered Williams after Allen got the initial throw.

Allen also has 12 catches for 135 yards so far on Sunday.

The Chargers lead 21-10 late in the third quarter. They could have had more points but Cameron Dicker missed a 53-yard field goal attempt wide left early in the third period.