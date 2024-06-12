Keenan Allen switches representation ahead of pending free agency next summer: Report originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen is changing his representation ahead of his pending free agency in 2025, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Allen, according to Spotrac, was represented by Joby Branion with Vanguard Sports Group. Now, he's switching to Zeke Sandhu and Damarius Bilbo with Klutch Sports Group.

Six-time Pro Bowl WR Keenan Allen — a pending free agent who said recently he’s open to a contract extension with the #Bears — has made a switch in representation, hiring @ZekeSandhu and @BilboDamarius of @KlutchSports. pic.twitter.com/6lmdX3ohGz — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 12, 2024

Klutch Sports, well well-known for their representation of basketball stars behind superstar agent Rich Paul, has a formidable group of NFL players in their portfolio. They've represented DeAndre Hopkins, Jalen Hurts, Odell Beckham Jr., DeVonta Smith and current Bears defensive end Montez Sweat.

This is undoubtedly a massive decision for Allen, who's entering a contract year. He has one year left on his current deal, as he's slated to make $23 million this season.

Allen is also coming off inarguably one of the best seasons of his career, which saw him post 1,243 yards and seven touchdowns from 108 receptions. Except for touchdowns, his receptions and yards set single-season career highs for the 11-year veteran.

When the Bears traded a fourth-round pick to acquire him from the Chargers in March, they did not get an extension done with him. However, GM Ryan Poles has said they want to see him play before sitting down at that table.

Earlier this offseason, Allen also spoke about an extension with the Bears.

“The goal right now is to go out and do what I always do and just try to remain who I am,” Allen said.

Allen said he doesn’t know how much longer he’ll lace ‘em up but wants to play as long as he can.

“As far as an extension, I’m going to let the play speak for itself, and if they offer me something that I like, we’ll go from there.”

