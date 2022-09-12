Chargers receiver Keenan Allen had to exit Sunday’s victory over the Raiders with a hamstring injury.

In the locker room after the contest, Allen didn’t sound particularly optimistic that he’d be able to play in Thursday’s Week Two matchup with Kansas City.

When asked how he was feeling, Allen said “not bad,” adding that he would “possibly” play against the Chiefs.

A reporter noted that the game is on Thursday, which then made Allen revise his stance to “small possibly.”

Head coach Brandon Staley was also asked about Allen’s potential availability for Week Two but said he didn’t have an update just after Sunday’s win.

Though Allen was sidelined in the first half, he still finished the game leading the team with 66 yards on four catches. Allen liked the way the team responded in his absence, particularly receiver DeAndre Carter — who caught a 23-yard touchdown late in the second quarter.

“As soon as I went out, ‘Dre’ came in [and was] making plays,” Allen said. “That’s what you like to see when you go out. The offense didn’t stall at all. They kept things going, they kept things moving — next man up mentality. And I think they did a great job of coming in and making plays.”

Given the way the offense was still able to move the ball, Allen said, “I think we’ll be fine” if he has to miss time.

Keenan Allen says there’s a “small” possibility he plays against Chiefs originally appeared on Pro Football Talk